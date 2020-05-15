‘Laurel Canyon’ transports you back to the magical time of the ’60s

If you are looking for a place to escape the house you are stuck in for two-plus months on lockdown, “Laurel Canyon” might be it.

The two-part documentary, which airs on May 31 and June 7, takes you back to a magical time in the 60s, when the Laurel Canyon area of ​​Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, was the musical ideal for everyone from Jackson Brown and Joni. Michelle to David Crosby and Neil Young.

Alas, it was back when there was free love instead of social distance.

Directed by Alison Elwood (“American Jihad”), the series captures the free spirit of the times when we need to remember how people are connected.

“It was not the scene then. It’s a good place to live – on top of the fog, ”recalls Crosby, who went there as a member of The Byrds.

“It’s like living in a country, but you’re in a big city,” Byrd’s Roger McGinn said of the idyllic setting.

Henry Diltz of the Modern Folk Quartet recalls going into a studio in Laurel Canyon. At night, he says, “it is very quiet except for the owls.”

“We call it Oz,” said Love Guitarist Johnny Echols, who first told the touching story of his instrument: “The vibe irritated my soul. It is a love affair that continues to this day. “

And how his band got its name, Echols said simply, “We loved music.”

One of the most telling and timely moments was when Echols recalled receiving advice from rock pioneer Little Richard, who passed away on May 9 and once lived in the Laurel Canyon area. When Richard hit the keys to “Lucille”, he recalled that Echols traveled with him to England.

“We met these four guys,” he says. “They were around Richard … as far as I could see. Psychopaths. Later in Los Angeles, they invited me to watch The Beatles. I didn’t believe it.

After the introduction of the second episode of The Eagles’ classic “Take It Easy,” LA DJ Jim Laude explained how the war in Vietnam and the civil war at home intensified. “The whole social order of the country is in revolt,” Ladd said, adding that “there is hair in the middle of my back.”

Laud says that the hippies of Laurel Canyon never found the love they spread in their quiet place. “They were the ones who hated us,” he says. “They didn’t like hippies.”

Brown rightly lauded Laurel Canyon for being a hippie haven. “The hippie telephone is developing as a young person, someone who is opening up, evolving, being hip,” he says. “There is a way to live your life openly, to be a freak and to be unaware of who you are.”