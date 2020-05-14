A leaked database from the Chinese military-run university suggests the country may have at least 640,000 COVID-19 cases – substantially more than Beijing’s dubious claim that it has seen just 80,000 coronavirus infections.

Virus Tracker, compiled by China’s National University of Defense Technology and Foreign Policy Magazine leaked, Confirms fears that the country’s communist government is hiding the true nature of the outbreak in Wuhan late last year.

According to the report, the virus tracker covers more than 640,000 consecutive cases in 230 cities from the beginning of February to the end of April and confirms the location of each infection.

The data includes locations of hospitals, train stations, hotels, restaurants and schools, and compiled by a professor at the university run by the China Central Military Commission, the report said.

China’s ruling Communist Party, which prevented US scientists from coming to the country for the virus study, saw 4,633 deaths and 82,929 cases as of Thursday.

These statistics are considered by the international community to be highly unreliable, with the US now confirming 85,601 deaths and 1.4 million cases.

When state media abruptly increased the number of coronavirus deaths in the city of Wuhan last week by 50 per cent, the suspicions that China’s outbreak was hiding were further heightened.

U.S. intelligence agencies have informed the White House that China has reduced its number of infections and deaths, hampered modeling efforts, and led to calls from the international community to investigate the origins of the outbreak in December.