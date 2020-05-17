LeBron, Serena and other Nike Stars champion ‘Equality’

Nike says it’s time to stand up for equality in the new ad campaign.

The company launched a star-studded short film titled “Equality” on Sunday to mark Black History Month.

The announcement included athletes sponsored by Nike LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Gabby Douglas, “are expanding their efforts to raise their voices, open their eyes, and bring a broad focus to the positive values ​​that the sport represents,” the company said.

Actor Michael B. Jordan voiced the film, and singer Alicia Keys performed a rendition of Sam Cook’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

“Is this the promise of earth history?” Said Jordan. “Here, in these lines, in this concrete court, this turf, here, you are defined by your actions – not your forms or beliefs.”

Nike includes ads from campaigns on social media, billboards and posters in cities across the United States and Canada. It will also be selling “Equality” branded T-shirts and shoes as part of its annual Black History Month collection.

Nike athletes from the campaign wear the Nike All-Star weekend.

Nike said it will donate $ 5 million this year to organizations like Mentor and PeacePlayers, which it calls “advance equality in communities across the country.”

Nike’s new campaign comes a week after several companies made announcements about inclusion and acceptance during the Super Bowl.

Budweiser, 84 Lumber, Coca Cola (Coke), Airbnb, Kia and Tiffany (TIF) They are among the brands that contain messages about immigration, equality and environmentalism.

