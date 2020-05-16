entertainment

Lily Singh is here to lighten our moods

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views

“[I feel] Singh told CNN in a recent interview that he was responsible for keeping positive content. “There are a lot of really scary headlines. Because I have such a large following, I have a responsibility to share optimism and positivity, and not fear for those who are afraid.”

The 31-year-old Singh built his audience with intriguing comedy and a variety of sketches on YouTube. Over the past decade, her videos have garnered more than 15 million subscribers and over a billion views. SinghOften identified as Indian and bisexual, she often uses humor to dispel stereotypes. She made history by becoming the first bisexual woman to host a midnight television show, “A Little Late With Lily Sing,” which was renewed for a second season on NBC.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said she prefers to share facts with her audience.

Singh was interviewed last month Dr. Anthony Fauci, A key member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, helps inform her audience about Kovid-19. She helps fundraise and is involved in charitable causes “One World: Together at Home” Event.

“I want to make sure that what I do is realistic, informative and not just a brainless part of the conversation, but actually adds value to the conversation,” Singh said. “I think it’s a responsibility of having a platform and being able to spread information that helps people at times like this. I think it’s really cool and it’s part of my job. I didn’t think it would affect me the way it does.”

Though she brings both integrity and tenderness to her work, Singh does not consider herself a comic.

“I try not to call myself a comedian because I never think it’s funny,” she says. “I like to call myself a storyteller. I feel like my videos are not a joke … because I have never studied comedy or anything officially. It’s just telling me stories. The things I observed and the things I grew up with are funny.”

Singh hopes that her work these days will give her a break from the struggles many people face.

“I feel like there’s a light right now,” she said.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment