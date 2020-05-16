Lily Singh is here to lighten our moods

“[I feel] Singh told CNN in a recent interview that he was responsible for keeping positive content. “There are a lot of really scary headlines. Because I have such a large following, I have a responsibility to share optimism and positivity, and not fear for those who are afraid.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said she prefers to share facts with her audience.

“I want to make sure that what I do is realistic, informative and not just a brainless part of the conversation, but actually adds value to the conversation,” Singh said. “I think it’s a responsibility of having a platform and being able to spread information that helps people at times like this. I think it’s really cool and it’s part of my job. I didn’t think it would affect me the way it does.”

Though she brings both integrity and tenderness to her work, Singh does not consider herself a comic.

“I try not to call myself a comedian because I never think it’s funny,” she says. “I like to call myself a storyteller. I feel like my videos are not a joke … because I have never studied comedy or anything officially. It’s just telling me stories. The things I observed and the things I grew up with are funny.”

Singh hopes that her work these days will give her a break from the struggles many people face.

“I feel like there’s a light right now,” she said.