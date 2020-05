Lily Singh is here to lighten our moods

“[I feel] Singh told CNN in a recent interview that he was responsible for keeping positive content. “There are a lot of really scary headlines. Because I have such a large following, I have a responsibility to share optimism and positivity, and not fear for those who are afraid.”

The 31-year-old Singh built his audience with intriguing comedy and a variety of sketches on YouTube. Over the past decade, her videos have garnered more than 15 million subscribers and over a billion views. Singh Often identified as Indian and bisexual, she often uses humor to dispel stereotypes. She made history by becoming the first bisexual woman to host a midnight television show, “A Little Late With Lily Sing,” which was renewed for a second season on NBC.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said she prefers to share facts with her audience.