London “Pub-on-Wheels” pulls pints on people’s doorsteps

London – Britain’s pubs may be closed, but an East London brewer has found a new way to keep beer flowing – by packing his kegs into a van and pulling pints on people’s doorsteps.

Running a white van with the slogan “Strategic Beer Response Unit”, Forest Road Brewing Co. Director Peter Brown spends his day to fulfill delivery orders.

Instead of delivering boxes or bottles of bottles, Brown fills pint glasses for his customers from the taps on the side of the van.

“This is not enough beer for our bar to do on a regular Friday or Saturday, but for the first time in six weeks, a cold glass of beer is a pure joy on consumers’ faces,” he told Reuters.

“The look on their faces is irreplaceable.”

Britain’s pubs and bars have been closed for almost two months. The government first advised people to avoid it, then demanded it be shut down and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Given the limitations of the lockdown, food and beverage suppliers may still offer delivery services.

Although many companies have tended to favor the delivery of cans, the Society of Independent Brewers said last month that many breweries are closing after beer sales fell 82 percent.

Brown said there was a strong demand for his pint deliveries: he was booked until the end of May and was considering buying another van to serve different postcodes.

Customers are big fans of the service and one that Brown, who has already brawn with a buzz on his mouth, suggested he add to his outfit to reflect his Superman efforts.

“Man is a hero, so easy. Not all heroes wear capes, but this guy must, ”said Nick Bateson, a customer from London, a festival organizer.

“Amazing beer, quick delivery, love it.”