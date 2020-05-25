Lufthansa accepts 10 billion bailout with German government

The group, which includes airlines in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, gives the rescue package a 20% stake in the government and two seats on its supervisory board.
The government is pushing the airline to 7 5.7 billion (2 6.2 billion), increasing revenue starting at 4% this year. The package also includes a $ 3 billion ($ 3.3 billion) three-year loan, most of which will come from KFW, a German state-owned development bank.
In addition, the government will buy a 20% stake in Lufthansa for 2.56 (79 2.79), or approximately 300 million (7 327 million) shares. The government is likely to increase its stake to 25% plus one share, thereby preventing any potential takeover. The company has agreed to repurchase its shares by the end of 2023, subject to a return on investment of $ 6.2 billion and a share price higher than the purchase price. Lufthansa’s stock, which fell nearly half this year, closed at Frankfurt on Monday at 64 8.64 ($ 9.41).
“Prior to the pandemic, the company was healthy and profitable and had good prospects for the future, but it faces an existential emergency due to the current corona crisis,” the government said in a statement. “The federal government stabilization package takes into account the needs of the company as well as the taxpayers and Lufthansa Group employees.”
The company said it would enter into an agreement with the German state with two seats on Lufthansa’s supervisory board, one of which would be to join the audit committee. The government said the seats would be reserved for “independent professionals,” and that financial management measures came with “extensive wage caps” for senior management.
The airline group may also be required to waive future dividend payments.
“Lufthansa is committed to achieving sustainability goals, including the refurbishment of its fleet,” the government said, without giving further details on the environmental conditions associated with the bailout.
Lufthansa says its management and supervisory boards will “come together soon” to approve the rescue’s resolutions Package, which are subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
– Mark Thompson contributed to reporting.
