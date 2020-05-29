Madonna posted a video tribute to George Floyd and it didn’t go down well

Furious over footage showing a police officer kneeling on his deathbed, the singer tweeted a two-minute clip of his son David Banda on Thursday, dancing to the song “They Don’t Care About Us” by Michael Jackson.
She wrote in the caption: “My son David Dance travels around the world to pay tribute and tribute to George and his family and all the racism and discrimination that is happening daily in America.
But many commentators have ridiculed Hitmaker for its insensitive response to the story Protests have provoked many major cities.
“No one has asked Madonna today for weight. Not a soul. Compulsive errors are rampant in the public eye this month,” wrote April Rein, creator of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.
TV writer Akila Green called the video “worse than what Pepsi can do” The infamous 2017 commercial
Starring Kendall Jenner, who used protests to market soft drinks.
Several other commentators jokingly thanked Madonna for “ending racism.”
Video footage of Floyd’s death has led to a more traumatic conversation about the use of force by US police against African Americans Police officer Derek Chauvin fires
. Protesters called for authorities to face criminal charges and protests were held in several cities on Thursday evening.
Madonna is not the latest video to be criticized for making an awkward part of social commentary in recent weeks.
In March, the singer Kovid-19 told fans that it was a “great equalizer.”
When lying in a milky bath sprinkled with rose petals.
Madonna contacted representatives for comment on CNN.
This story has been updated to correctly attribute the tweet to April Rein.
