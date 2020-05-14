Magnus Carlsen embarked on a $ 1 million online chess tour

The Norwegian World Champion last month hosted the Magnus Carlsen Invitational, an online chess tournament with a total prize of 250,000 prize funds, making it the most lucrative online chess tournament in history.

Winning the early version of the competition, Carlsen now wants to combine four online chess tournaments – including the Invitational – with the creation of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, which has a prize of US $ 1 million, the highest in online chess.

Three more “majors” will take place between May and August before the tour concludes in the grand final between August 9-20.