Magnus Carlsen embarked on a $ 1 million online chess tour

10 hours ago
by Patrick R Lanz
The Norwegian World Champion last month hosted the Magnus Carlsen Invitational, an online chess tournament with a total prize of 250,000 prize funds, making it the most lucrative online chess tournament in history.
Winning the early version of the competition, Carlsen now wants to combine four online chess tournaments – including the Invitational – with the creation of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, which has a prize of US $ 1 million, the highest in online chess.

Three more “majors” will take place between May and August before the tour concludes in the grand final between August 9-20.

Carlson said the reason for the start of the tour was the possibility of establishing chess as a mainstream sport, as there were more live games on the break due to the coronavirus.

“The Invitational is a lot of fun and we hear great feedback from the players, our broadcast partners and viewers,” the 29-year-old Carlsen said in a statement.

“Physical chess tournaments and games are still being canceled or postponed. I think chess is the right thing to do now that the whole chess tour goes online.”

The tour marks the success of the Invitational, which broke the online viewer records for chess.

It is the first online chess tournament to be aired on Spanish, German, Russian, Norwegian and Czech television.

The first four players from the previous competition will automatically qualify for the next “Major”.

The Grand Final is contested between the winners of individual tournaments.

Cardsen with the FIDE World Chess Championship Trophy (not pictured) after beating challenger and US player Fabiano Caruana.
Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Ding Liren and Alireza Firozza will participate in the next tournament, the Lindors Abbey Rapid Challenge, which begins May 19.
Eight new players will also take part: Wesley So, Alexander Grischuk, Sergei Karzakin, Levon Aronian, Wei Yi, Daniel Dubov, John-Krzysztof Duda, and Yu Yankee.

