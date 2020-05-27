Magnus Carlsen: ‘I’m the standard, that’s important.’

In recounting Jordan’s turbulent last season with the Bulls and the dynasty he helped to build, the crowd is full of conflicting emotions. His talent is awe-inspiring, his personality and some of the techniques used to excel in hard wood – hitting teammates, hitting someone in the face – can rank, raising the internal monologue of questions is a sensationally good sporting film.

But few are seeing what has been reported The most demanding documentary in the world Jordan is associated, perhaps with the exception of Carlsen, the master of his chosen craft, once a genius, who is relentlessly great in his sport.

“There are people in Norway who say, ‘You don’t have to be a *** hole to win;’ From now on I will say ‘go and see Jordan’ and I’m going to use it as an excuse for any questionable behavior, “said Carlsen, with a wry smile that wraps around his face as he speaks from his Oslo home.

“I’m definitely a guy who has a lot in that school. There are no excuses. You always have to be the best, nothing else is acceptable.”

Carlsen has been world chess champion since 2013. At the age of two, he solved 50-piece practices. By five he was building an amazing creation from Lego. At the age of 13, he defeated former world champion Anatoly Karpov, drew with Russian great Gary Kasparov, and became chess grandmaster.

Six years later, he is the youngest person in history to top the world rankings. His rise has been amazing and over the past decade, Prodigy has become one of the best ever: four world titles and the highest rated player in history.

So, cruelty, what it needs to win, is it ever the greatest trait? “I think you need it,” Carlsen answers after a moment’s reflection.

Like Jordan, it is disgusting to lose Carlsen’s relentless drive. The rarity of defeats does not soften the blow. In the last month Magnus Carlsen Invitational, An online tournament with a record prize of $ 250,000, he lost to 16-year-old Rising Star Alireza Firozza. “It’s too much,” admits Carlsen.

And on his way to defeat Ding Liren, his frustrations boiled and he turned the air into blue. He is, he says, “more human than most.”

“Some expletives come out of my mouth when I make a mistake in a game; I think that’s a good thing,” says Carlsen, adding that a player’s freedom of expression makes online chess faster, usually in less than an hour, with games more appealing than the classical format.

“It’s true. People have these immediate reactions. You can’t really be there when you’re on board,” he says. “There has to be a place to be yourself and I’m a super competitive person. When I mess up the way I don’t, it bites me and there’s nothing really wrong with expressing it. It’s a part of who I am.

“You may like it, or you don’t like it. It’s authentic and it’s very important.

“People say the good and bad thing about me. My emotions are usually outside my body. You don’t usually connect with a chess player, but I am.”

Kasparov, who was once Carlsen’s coach from 1985 to 2000, the world chess champion, told Time magazine: “Before he finished, Carlsen changed our old game significantly.”

In his 20s, Carlsen has had a significant impact on the game, leading to modeling work with G-Star, his contract with Porsche and his own app. All contributed to his multi-million dollar fortune.

For half of his life, Norwegian has been accustomed to traveling the world for 200 days a year, so the last few months in Oslo have been a long time spent at home since he was a child.

And in Carlsen’s daily life Spread all over the world Not much has changed – “I play chess for a living,” he says, all covered in fur – which gives him a chance to pause, and as a consequence may lead to moving the ancient game.

At a time when the sport was stalled and most of the world was devastated and unpredictable, the pandemic gave Carlsen the opportunity to put his vision into making chess more interesting to the public.

Earlier this month, he started The Carlsen Tour, He competes in $ 1 million online tournaments, providing chess fans with hours of fun until August.

The first event was the Carlsen Invitational, Final Reported to have seen It is now being held through an estimated online audience of over 115,000 and the latter through the Lindors Abbey Challenge.

His goal, Carlsen said, was “to make chess players livelihoods”, giving chess fans “something to look forward to”.

No wonder he plays over-the-board chess this year. “I suspect it will return to normal next year, but who knows, I’m not banking on it,” Carlsen said.

It is not surprising to hear his unnamed 16-day online tournament, which featured eight top players, was called an “instant hit”, but he is not the only one praising the format. The UK newspaper, earlier this month, Guardian, The tournament “proved to be a revelation,” he says, “making mistakes big and exacerbating the pressure.

It is noteworthy that the Norwegian describes his victory over Hikaru Nakamara in the world Top Blitz Player, His most satisfying win in a while in the final.

“It’s really hard,” he explains. “The last two matches were very close and I felt I was challenged because I wasn’t fast and blitz chess very often.

“We can take from [the Invitational] Two things, fast time control and match format, it is a fight against one another; [and] Both worked very well.

“The first two days were a bit of a habit, but after that I was completely focused and not worried and, most of the time I had a thumbnail video of my opponent in the corner of the screen so I could see my opponent and their facial expressions, so this was more real.

“You can see what they’re really thinking and it’s also something that people appreciate when they see it.”

Carlson’s non-participating ruling ended two days before the start of the online Nations Cup hosted by FIDE, and the invitation time raised some eyebrows. In interviews last month, Carlsen said he had no problems between himself and FIDE.

After his 2018 World Title win over Fabio Caruana, Carlsen told the media in London that he had lost and that he would never play a World Championship match. If he did, the impact on the chess world would be similar to that of Jordan’s sudden retirement from basketball when he was in his prime nearly three decades ago.

But now there’s no talk from Carlsen about abandoning any format of the game beforehand. As long as his computerized brain allows him to flatten out opponents, he will continue to set the standard.

“I really enjoyed the game,” he says. “[I] Enjoy winning every time, hate losing every time it happens. I am eager to continue.

“There were a few moments when I was thinking,‘ I’ve done this before, why am I doing it again? ’But they are very few and far between and it doesn’t happen big.

“I think my high level is still the best in the world. In my bad days, I was vulnerable. It speaks to how good others are.

“I’m motivated and like to play the game. I’m still at the top of my game and I’m continuing to win. I don’t see a reason to quit.”