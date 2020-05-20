Male foot pedals are sufficient for elevators to stem the coronavirus

A mall in Thailand has switched lift buttons for pedals in an effort to prevent coronavirus outbreaks and restore normalcy and help shoppers re-spend.

Customers at Bangkok’s Seekon Square were thrilled to find pedals in and out of elevators this week, but they welcomed the new hands-free improvements as a smart move to stay healthy.

“They’ve done a good job of making it. I feel very safe because we use our hands to do different things all the time,” said one customer, whose first name was Wacharaporn.

“Now we can use our foot to hit the elevator. It’s great.”

Thailand opened Sunday malls and department stores for the first time since March, its second phase of deregulation as new coronavirus cases slow down. It confirmed 3,034 cases and 56 deaths.

Its economy, Southeast Asia’s second-largest, slashed at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, pushing the coronavirus outbreak into a recession sooner than expected as tourism and domestic activity hit.

The central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low for the third time this year.

“The foot pedals give shoppers some peace of mind,” said Pratt Sosothikul, vice president of Seacon Development, which oversees the mall. “The easiest way to get infected is when you touch a contaminated object,” he said.

“Finally touch your face and the virus goes into your mouth, eyes or whatever. So we came up with this idea of ​​a hand-free, foot-operated elevator. “