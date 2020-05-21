Margaret Maughan: Trailblazing Paralympian has died aged 91

In the 1960 Paralympics in Rome, Maughan competed in five other sports, winning a landmark gold medal in archery.

She is a strong advocate for the Paralympic movement and lit up at the 2012 Paralympics opening in London.

After a road accident in Malawi in 1959, Maughan was paralyzed from the waist down. A leading neurologist who founded the Paralympic Movement, she was treated by Dr Ludwig Gutman in the UK.