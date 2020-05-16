Matt Damon discusses the life of Lockdown in the ‘fairy tale’ Irish town

“Good Will Hunting” star arrived in Ireland in early March to work on Ridley Scott’s new film “The Last Duel”. But since then he has been alone with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their three young children.

In a separate video call with the radio show “Fully Charged,” Damon told presenters Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly that the area was “incredible” and “a fairy tale.”

“This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been,” he said.

The family is staying with teachers for the children as they plan to stay away for eight weeks before the pandemic arrives.

“We’ve got something that no real live human beings can teach our children,” he said.

The couple plans to reunite with their daughter “at the end of this month”, though Damon has not expanded on where it will be.

He said the lockdown restrictions in Ireland require people to stay two kilometers away from their homes, but it is not a problem for Damon and his family as they are all over the woods, jungle and across the sea.

“I want to be within a 2-kilometer radius,” he said. “It feels like a fairy tale here.”

Damon told the show’s hosts that he had heard they wanted to interview him, but only after he spoke to U2 frontman Bono on FaceTime.

“You know there’s a radio station looking for you,” he said. So it was like a last resort for me. “

Asked if he plans to buy a property in the area, which is home to many Irish celebrities, he said: “I’m back anyway. World rights and we’re still working. Make a movie. We got eight weeks of shooting to look forward to, hopefully later Besides. “

He said: “Who knows what the world will look like, but it’s not a bad place to shut up.”

Damon revealed that he had recently spoken with screenwriter Scott Burns about the recent deadly virus – the epidemic – in 2011.

“If someone says you can’t predict it, look at the epidemic. Ten years ago we talked to experts and made a movie by asking what it was like … a total tragedy and a tragedy.”

At the end of the interview, the hosts invited the French nurse Anais – one of Damon’s super fans – to call.

To her surprise, Damon said: “Thank you so much for what you are doing. It is very difficult for everyone, but if there is a silver lining, it is that people understand how wonderful the frontline workers are, what you do and what we owe you.”