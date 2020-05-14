McDonalds looks very different when opened

The chain has recently sent out a detailed instruction manual for franchise operators in the United States, as some US states are preparing to reopen its locations worldwide as it unravels stay-at-home orders. The 59-page document, obtained by CNN Business, outlines the minimum sanitation and socio-distance requirements that must be met before each dining room is opened. The contents of the manual were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Franchisees who operate over 90% of McDonald’s worldwide pay for their own supplies, The document says.

Also the playbook Explains how to keep restaurants clean – and make sure customers see the efforts. How to keep customers within six feet of each other and the use of some personal protective equipment is mandatory.

Of McDonald’s MCD Every 30 minutes, workers must clean and clean the tables after each use and restroom.Recommends using a tracking sheet to document cleanups. Employees wash their hands every hour. Restaurants do not have to turn on their touch-screen kiosks, but if they do, those screens and key pods should be cleaned after each use.