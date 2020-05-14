McDonalds looks very different when opened

Franchisees who operate over 90% of McDonald’s worldwide pay for their own supplies, The document says.
Also the playbook Explains how to keep restaurants clean – and make sure customers see the efforts. How to keep customers within six feet of each other and the use of some personal protective equipment is mandatory.
The Instruction Manual explains to restaurant operators to keep customers separate: they must close certain tables and seating areas and use floor stickers, six feet apart from each other as customers wait in a queue to identify “clearly identifiable ways”. Stickers should help keep people six feet away from tables. Restaurants must close playgrounds and stop any interactive games.
They also have to shut down self-service drink bars.
This is a recommendation from an epidemiologist, and how self-service bars make consumers feel.
“Brand awareness is another concern,” the guide notes, “and how / when it can be done Play around in the minds of customers who have given insights around hygiene and safety when they see other customers not taking care. ”
Instead, employees should pour drinks for customers, usually using designated fountains for drive-thru.
The guidance also mandates the use of personal protective equipment for employees.
Workers must wear face masks or face covers, and all employees handling food or service must wear gloves.
Customers are not required to wear masks, but masks should be available to them on request in municipalities that require facial shields. Protection panels must be installed at drive-thru windows and counters where orders are taken.
McDonald’s provides guidance to playbook employees on how to talk to people wondering why their dining areas are open.
The workers may say, “We’re all together and this group has come together in the most amazing ways over the past few months.” If someone refuses to social distance, they say, “I apologize for any inconvenience, but we want our guests to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from each other and our staff to help keep everyone safe.” McDonalds highly recommends that workers use “thumbs up” to check back with customers who eat at tables.
