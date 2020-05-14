Top News

McDonalds looks very different when opened

by Patrick R Lanz
The chain has recently sent out a detailed instruction manual for franchise operators in the United States, as some US states are preparing to reopen its locations worldwide as it unravels stay-at-home orders. The 59-page document, obtained by CNN Business, outlines the minimum sanitation and socio-distance requirements that must be met before each dining room is opened. The contents of the manual were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Franchisees who operate over 90% of McDonald’s worldwide pay for their own supplies, The document says.

Also the playbook Explains how to keep restaurants clean – and make sure customers see the efforts. How to keep customers within six feet of each other and the use of some personal protective equipment is mandatory.

Every 30 minutes, workers must clean and clean the tables after each use and restroom. Of McDonald’s (MCD) Recommends using a tracking sheet to document cleanups. Employees wash their hands every hour. Restaurants do not have to turn on their touch-screen kiosks, but if they do, those screens and key pods should be cleaned after each use.

The Instruction Manual explains to restaurant operators to keep customers separate: they must close certain tables and seating areas and use floor stickers, six feet apart from each other as customers wait in a queue to identify “clearly identifiable ways”. Stickers should help keep people six feet away from tables. Restaurants must close playgrounds and stop any interactive games.

Employees who handle food or serve guests must wear gloves.

They also have to shut down self-service drink bars.

This is a recommendation from an epidemiologist, and how self-service bars make consumers feel.

“Brand awareness is another concern,” the guide notes, “and how / when it can be done Play around in the minds of customers who have given insights around hygiene and safety when they see other customers not taking care. ”

Instead, employees should pour drinks for customers, usually using designated fountains for drive-thru.

The guidance also mandates the use of personal protective equipment for employees.

Workers must wear face masks or face covers, and all employees handling food or service must wear gloves.

No one goes out for breakfast anymore. This is a problem

Customers are not required to wear masks, but masks should be available to them on request in municipalities that require facial shields. Protection panels must be installed at drive-thru windows and counters where orders are taken.

McDonald’s provides guidance to playbook employees on how to talk to people wondering why their dining areas are open.

The workers may say, “We’re all together and this group has come together in the most amazing ways over the past few months.” If someone refuses to social distance, they say, “I apologize for any inconvenience, but we want our guests to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from each other and our staff to help keep everyone safe.” McDonalds highly recommends that workers use “thumbs up” to check back with customers who eat at tables.

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of shooting and injuring a fast-food worker who told her to leave a McDonald’s restaurant in Oklahoma City, police said.

