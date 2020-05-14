McDonald’s to reopen dining rooms with social distance guidelines

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that McDonald’s has urged its U.S. franchises to make a series of changes to restaurants before reopening for diners to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new reopening guidelines of the world’s largest fast food chain encourage restaurant owners to promote social distance in diners and often clean restrooms and digital kiosks.

And door handles, the Journal reported.

The guide recommends that franchisees buy expensive new fittings, such as automatic towel dispensers and touchless sinks, and that franchisees can still choose how to reopen the dine-in service and start restaurants.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Due to the strict lockdown measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the US serve diners through drive-thru, take-off and delivery.

However, more and more US states have eased some sanctions for their economies to go back. Health experts warn that reopening too soon could lead to new infections.

McDonald’s shares were initially flat at 172.82 in the afternoon.