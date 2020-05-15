McIlroy, Fowler, Johnson and Wolf are delighted to offer a golf diversion

Rory McIlroy, Ricky Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Matt Wolf are in no illusions. They are not among the frontrunners in the fight against the coronavirus crisis that has paralyzed the world for the past two months.

But what the four PGA Tour stars – at least four blissful television hours on Sunday (2-6 noon, NBC) – diversify. Despite the small and common sense in the sporting world, hungry for some live action, they provide a vehicle that will bring us all back.

And, when McIlroy and Johnson team up against Fowler and Wolf in the skins game, Taylor Made Driving Relief, they not only provide some welcome live sports to living rooms everywhere, but also raise millions for COVID-19 relief in the process.

“We’re very happy to bring back some live sports,” said Fowler of Thursday’s match at the Seminole Golf Club near Palm Beach, Fla.

“The world needs something to see, so let’s hope we can go out and perform better … and that’s a great reason,” Johnson said Thursday. “We’re raising a lot of money for people who really need it, so it’s great to be a part of it. We are really looking forward to it. ”

With sports fans having live events to watch, athletes have lost their sport.

“We lose the competition,” said Johnson.

“We all want to play golf for a minute,” McIlroy said. “We want to do something and we want to help. I don’t feel like I’m giving it much, but its impact is huge. The fact that Taylor Made and United Health Group are raising it, we have already pledged $ 4 million for two charities, the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation, and hopefully will raise millions on that day with the help of NBC broadcasts and people donating from home.

“So, we can play golf, we can do it and some people can have some fun, but we can help in some way. What we do… is a very small part of it all, but [I’m] Happy to be able to help in some way and make people happy… when they have nothing to look forward to for a few months. ”

As always, McIlroy, with his amazing abilities on the golf course, as one of his gifts, kept it up perfectly.

“This coronavirus has really impacted everyone’s lives, and I think it’s really important that everyone wants to get back to normal, go to work or watch sports or something like that, and bring it to them when they are raising money for a great cause,” Wolf said. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Wolff – like Fowler, who played his college golf at Oklahoma State – was somewhat lier tlieir in this group, and he didn’t even play a full season on the PGA Tour. Although he is talented and has already won the PGA Tour event in his first season, Wolf’s credentials are known to his fellow competitors.

McIlroy was number one in the world rankings and he won all four major championships and all 18 PGA Tour events. Johnson, currently fifth, has 20 wins including a major championship. Former World No. 1 Fowler has won five times on the PGA Tour and is currently 27th.

“I enjoy playing with guys like Ricky and Deejay and Rory,” said Wolf, who is number 110. “They’re obviously the world No. 1, former No. 1, and Ricky has always been a contender in the big tournaments and the top in the world ranking. I’m going to go out there and show everyone that I can compete.

“I think there are a lot of people out there asking why [this event], But I’m looking to prove to them that they can play with the best games in the world. ”

In fact, McIlroy and Johnson were the main favorites of the match.

“On paper, with our world rankings and everything we’ve achieved, Dustin and I are favorites, but I don’t take Ricky and Matt lightly,” said McIlroy. “They are two very good players and they are going to give us a fantastic game on Sunday.

After two months of no live sports to watch on TV, this is the game we all watch.