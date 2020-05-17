Media liberals have condemned the FBI’s abuse – until it went after Trump

Democrats and their puppets in the media – once fierce critics of US law enforcement and Going Charity agencies – suddenly became their biggest champions, at least when these agencies targeted Team Trump.

In the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the newly released documents are evidence of serious and politically motivated abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department. And liberals promote abuse.

The columnists of the once anti-cop, anti-FBI New York Times now hailed the bureau as “the country’s premier law enforcement agency.”

As new documents show, the FBI has set a trap for Flynn, agents have foreseen his dismissal, and the bureau’s top leaders have deliberately violated protocol. Yet the main outlets are running op-ed, arguing that the agency’s experts are beyond reproach.

The entire left-wing is legitimately angry at the FBI’s long-standing surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. – but defend the bureau’s long-standing surveillance of former Trump adviser Carter Page, even after the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, in the FBI’s applications for surveillance. Significant inaccuracies and errors ” Do not. That surveillance was “justified” in the first place by a ridiculous document that was assembled to make an order for Trump’s opponent. Yet none of it bothers the left.

Democrats blamed former FBI Director Jim Comedy for losing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, declaring that agents were new emails days ago – but now hold him as a paragon of virtue.

In 2003, Gallup, only 44 percent of self-identified Democrats thought the FBI was doing “amazing” or “good” work; In 2018, it was 69 percent. Their approval of the CIA also increased to 60 percent.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and can be dangerous to our democratic health, especially when those who speak the truth with power encourage abuse of power.