Virtanen’s love for United is as old as the game itself, when he was given a red jersey at the age of five.

“I’ve been collecting souvenirs and other items from United for over 20 years. At some point, my house, my office, and my parents’ place are full,” Virtanen told CNN Sport.

He earned a collection from auction brokers to watch United games as well as his own trips to Manchester.

The voyage has been a rare Roy Keane match shirt since 1999, marking the 25th anniversary of United’s 1968 European Cup triumph, and items dating back to the founding of the club’s Newton Heath L&WR in 1878.

Vartanen estimates that the museum’s contents are worth five or six times what he has paid over the years. Keane from Old Trafford is one of the most valuable items of the match shirt and the original benches, though he admits he never considered selling them.

Virtanen has personal sections on players he admires most – George Best is his favorite – and notable moments in the club’s history, including the Munich air disaster.

Best is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. As a United player, the Northern Irishman won two league titles and a European Cup victory in 1968, the same year he was voted the best player on the continent.

The Red Room was to be unveiled in March before the coronavirus epidemic struck.

The new opening date has not yet been confirmed, but to the delight of former United players Lee Martin, Wes Brown, Ben Thornley and Virtanen, there are plans to open the Bryan Robson collection.

“I started playing with the number seven because of the robot,” Vartanenen said.

“He was the first player to influence me and that’s why I hoped he would be the one to open (the museum). It’s great and I feel very humbled and privileged that Robo and everyone else is coming to Helsinki.”

‘Like religion to me’

Vartanen said he usually attends three and 10 games a season, but the opening of the museum, along with his work as the CEO of social media monitoring company Gofamer, have come too late for visits to Old Trafford.

But that did not affect his love for the club.

“It’s like a religion for me and the United family,” Vartanen said. “I traveled around the world to see other fans and they became a second family to me.

“Since the club’s inception, there have been so many stories, so many players, even if you haven’t seen them play, you know what it’s like and you know.

“It’s a way of life these days. After the museum, it’s going to be an even bigger part of my day-to-day work. It’s going to keep your mind away from everyday things and always make you laugh more.”

As an overseas United fan, Vartanen has plenty of company. Last year, the data released by the club revealed that they are the best supported team in the world with 467 million fans.

China is recognized as the fastest growing market, and Scandinavia has always been a center of United support. In 2019, the Manchester United Supporters Club Network announced the area as the world’s largest official group of members, over Hong Kong, Iceland and the Republic of Ireland.

“The club doesn’t really belong to us in Manchester, and it’s not for a long time,” Manchester United historian Jason Leach, who works at the Club Museum in Old Trafford, told CNN Sport.

“We are the first club to have a fan base or fan base around the world in terms of the history we’ve got … it’s the way we can tell the stories, the players who play for us, to go back to the Premier League.”

Busby Babes

Leach United’s greater popularity for decorated manager Matt Busby, who helped the club win the European Cup, five league titles and two FA Cups, as well as pre-season trips to Europe, USA, Canada and South America. At a time when football was rarely on TV.

He also referred to the Munich air disaster in 1958, which killed eight members of the “Busby Babes”, only to rebuild the Busby team and lead United to European glory 10 years later.

“It would have been perfect for most football clubs,” adds Leach.

“For us, it’s like our defining moment. It makes the club what they’ve achieved since then almost unbelievable.

“For people who are fans of football outside of Manchester, that kind of spiritual story attracts them.”

Each year the United Museum at Old Trafford receives 350,000 visitors – according to Leach, the “worst man” – and the latest in many collections around the world, similar to Vertanen’s Helsinki.

Foreign fans have gradually become part of the club’s heartbeat.

“Their passion is as strong as mine and I live on the road and they live thousands of miles away,” Leach said.

“From being a kid and going to matches with daddy and thinking, ‘This is my team and everybody from Salford where I live,’ and thinking, ‘This could be my team, but you know what, we belong to the world.’

“I’m proud of it. You don’t want to be insecure with it and think that people who go to Old Trafford are the only neighborhoods around. For United, those days disappeared long ago.”