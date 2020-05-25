Meghan Markle believes the Royals “conspired” against her after she went into Kensington Palace during her prayer with Prince Harry.

Markle, 38, began to fear that the couple’s move to Frogmore Cottage would damage her reputation because of her American style management.

“She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her, so when they went to Frogmore, she kept herself alone,” a friend He told the Sunday Times.

“I felt like an outsider from the beginning. This was not her life she was accustomed to and she wanted it.”

She began to be lonely and lost her mother and friends in LA. A friend told The Sunday Times that Meghan’s financial independence was a driving force behind her, and that Harry’s decision to leave the Royals and leave the UK for sunny California.

“One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income,” said a friend. “She’s always worked and I think she’s not fulfilled. Having a financial freedom is a big part of them.

Despite reports that Harry, 35, is struggling in LA, the couple developed a friendship with Adele, and the Duke of Sussex befriended a Silicon Valley crowd and even met Leonardo DiCaprio at Google Camp last year.

“I’m sure their social life will have dinner parties with people they trust and connect with,” NBC’s E! Melania Bromley, head of news operations! Channel told The Sunday Times.

“They are very cautious about opening up their social circle too much, because fraternity with the wrong people can be hugely detrimental to their image and plans.”

As the couple looks forward to easing quarantine restrictions, they are enjoying time with their 1-year-old son, Archie, in a Los Angeles mansion owned by Tyler Perry.