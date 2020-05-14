Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher dies at 21 years of age

Singer mourned her son in a social media post on Wednesday.
“Today I am joining millions of families who have lost loved ones from opioid addiction,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter. “My son Beckett, just 21 years old, struggled to cope with his addiction and eventually succumbed to it today. Those who loved him, his family and friends will miss him.”
She added: “My heart is broken.”
Etheridge and Cypher, who separated for many years, also share a daughter, Bailey. Two children conceived using artificial insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.
She announced on social media accounts that she was postponing the singer’s popular and well-received concerts from the previous post Home Series.
In her post, Etheridge promised, “I will sing again soon. It always heals me.”
Etheridge also has twins with former partner Tommy Lynn Michaels, who gave birth in 2006.
Etheridge is now married to television executive Linda Wallum.
“I thank the mourners and feel their love and heartfelt grief,” Etheridge said in his post. “We are struggling with what we have yet to do to save him and we know he is out of pain now.”
