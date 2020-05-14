Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher dies at 21 years of age

Singer mourned her son in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Today I am joining millions of families who have lost loved ones from opioid addiction,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter. “My son Beckett, just 21 years old, struggled to cope with his addiction and eventually succumbed to it today. Those who loved him, his family and friends will miss him.”

She added: “My heart is broken.”

Etheridge and Cypher, who separated for many years, also share a daughter, Bailey. Two children conceived using artificial insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.