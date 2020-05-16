Mexico is ready to retaliate by harming American corn farmers

U.S. Mexico is ready to hit where it hurts: corn.

Mexico is one of those who buy American corn in the world today. And Mexican Senator Armando Rios Peter, who heads the Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations, said he would introduce a bill this week where Mexico would buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the US.

This is one of the first signs of potential action from Mexico in response to President Trump’s threats against the country.

“We’re going to pass a bill for corn that we buy in the Midwest and … convert to Brazil or Argentina,” Rios Pater, 43, told CNN’s Lela Santiago on Sunday. Anti-Trump protest in Mexico City.

He added: “This is a good way to tell them that this hostile relationship has consequences. Hope it changes.”

American corn goes into most of the country’s food. In Mexico City, from fine dining restaurants to taco stands across the street, corn-based favorites like tacos are found everywhere.

The US is the largest corn producer and exporter in the world. American corn shipments were shipped to Mexico from NAFTA, a free trade agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada.

American farmers shipped 4 2.4 billion maize to Mexico in 2015, the most recent year of available data. In 1995, the year after NAFTA became law, corn exports to Mexico were just 1 391 million.

Experts say such a bill is too expensive for U.S. farmers.

“If we really look at the trade war that Mexico is starting to buy from Brazil … we are going to see it affect the corn market and the rest of the economy,” said Darien Newsom, senior analyst at DTN. Farm management company.

Another sign of Mexico’s willingness to respond to Trump’s threats is the Rios paternal bill. Trump wants Mexico to pay for the border wall, and threatens to impose 20% to 35% tax on Mexican imports.

Trump wants that too Re-negotiate Nafta. He attributed the flood of manufacturing jobs to Mexico. Non-partisan Congress Research The report found that was not true.

However, Trump told the American worker he wanted a good trade deal – he didn’t say what a good deal would be.

All sides had signaled two weeks ago that negotiations would begin in May after a 90-day consultation period.

But he threatened to quit Nafta if the negotiations did not bear the deal he wanted.

Mexican leaders such as Rios Peter are not well-received by such tough talk. He was not alone. Mexico’s finance minister Ildefonso Guzzardo said in January that Mexico would respond “immediately” to any tariffs from Trump.

“It is very clear that we must be prepared to neutralize the impact of that nature’s measure,” Guajardo January 13 said In the Mexican news show.

