Michael Flynn calls transcripts with Russian ambassador

Transcripts of calls between Michael Flynn and then Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak were released on Friday after the Trump administration declassified it.

The content of four phone calls and one voice mail between Flynn and Kisslack Have been released, Documenting conversations during the Trump presidential transition, including about sanctions.

In a speech, Flynn begs Kislyak not to raise the sanction war with the outgoing Obama administration.

Flynn told the ambassador: “I know you have to have some kind of action, it’s just to reciprocate; don’t go any further than you should, because I don’t want us to come to something. Do you follow me?”

In a conversation, Flynn talks about incoming administration views in the Middle East.

“[Y]We know that the strategic goal is sustainability in the Middle East, ”Flynn said. “This is a strategic objective. And, and, between you and me, and you know it, and we know it, you know, between Moscow and Washington. We cannot achieve stability in the Middle East without working with one another against this radical Islamist group. Period. “

Trump Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe sent the documents to Congress after being declassified this week by his predecessor, Acting Director Rick Grenell.

The release follows the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the case against Flynn, finding that FBI agents, including Peter Stojok, had no valid basis for interviewing Flynn’s days during the January 2017 Trump administration.

Flynn, who served for some time as Trump’s White House national security adviser, was fired in February 2017, and then prosecuted for lying about two December 2016 KissLock calls.

Defenders of the retired army general, including White House press secretary Kylie McNaney, said the FBI had transcripts when they interviewed Flynn. He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI at the end of 2017, but was asked to withdraw his plea deal this year that he did not intentionally lie.

Recently released documents reveal that the FBI almost finished its investigation of Flynn on January 4, 2017, as there was no evidence that he was a Russian agent. But Strzok and his MistressLisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who traded anti-Trump texts, intervened to open the case in 1799, quoting the never-before-used Logan law, which prohibits ordinary citizens from carrying out foreign diplomacy. The law is widely regarded as unconstitutional.

The then Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates learned of Flynn’s calls to President Barack Obama Kislak, who handled the day-to-day operations of the Justice Department. Yates, who was fired by Trump for refusing to defend the travel ban on a group of mainly Muslim countries, was shocked to learn of Flynn-Kisslack calls from Obama at a January 5, 2017 meeting, more than her subordinates, according to recently released documents.

Flynn’s FBI interview took place outside the standard protocol. Former FBI Director James Comedy Publicly accepted He sent agents, including Strzok, to interview Flynn’s days in the Trump administration without informing the White House attorney’s office. Even senior Justice Department leaders were dismissed from the decision, which Yates said was frustrating her.

After a meeting with Comedy and then deputy director Andrew McCabe – a handwritten note released earlier this month from former FBI counterintelligence director Bill Priestop – Flynn said: “What’s our goal? Truth / Admission or Lying Him, So Can We Inquire of Him or Eliminate Him? “

Trump fired Flynn in February 2017 over allegations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about calls made by Kislak with the knowledge of other Trump transition officials. Pence recently said he believes Flynn has not lied intentionally.

In lying to the FBI and pleading guilty, Flynn avoided charges of being Turkey’s undocumented agent and agreed to cooperate with investigators in the Russia investigation. The subsequent investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of a Trump-Russia combination.