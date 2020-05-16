Michelle Obama partners with MTV for the National Virtual Prom

Obama’s non-partisan organization, When we voted, And hosts a virtual prom event for the MTV 2020 class.

The event, which was announced Thursday, aims to boost student morale and prompt enrollment and voting in November’s national elections due to Covid-19’s prom and graduation ceremonies.

MTV’s Prom-Athan is also taking place in partnership with Obama’s 2020 Prom Challenge, which was announced in February By sharing her own prom photo.

The event will be broadcast all day on MTV on May 22, featuring prom-themed throwback films and short-form original content highlighting winning schools and students.