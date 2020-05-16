Michelle Obama partners with MTV for the National Virtual Prom

The event, which was announced Thursday, aims to boost student morale and prompt enrollment and voting in November’s national elections due to Covid-19’s prom and graduation ceremonies.
The event will be broadcast all day on MTV on May 22, featuring prom-themed throwback films and short-form original content highlighting winning schools and students.
At 9 pm. EST Virtual Prom Party is live on MTV YouTube and features astonishing celebrity guest appearances and live performances from major artists.
The event will be used to celebrate students who have conducted 20 creative high schools and highly creative non-partisan voter registration efforts across the country.
Those winners are:
- Dobson High School – Mesa, Arizona
- Western School of Science & Technology – Phoenix
- Norte Vista High School – Riverside, California
- Compton Early College High School – Compton, California
- Community Charter Early College High School – Lake View Terrace, California
- Turgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School – Washington, DC
- Hialeah Gardens High School – Hialeah Gardens, Florida
- Meadowcreek High School – Norcross, Georgia
- TF North High School – Calumet City, Illinois
- Muchin College Prep – Chicago
- Communication and Media Arts High School – Detroit
- Cass Technical High School – Detroit
- Of John F.. Kennedy High School – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- R.J. Reynolds High School – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Valley High School – Las Vegas
- STEM Academy at Showalter – Chester, Pennsylvania
- Abraham Lincoln High School – Philadelphia,
- Building 21 High School – Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Westbury High School – Houston
- Golda Meir High School – Milwaukee
The former First Lady surprised school pupils on Wednesday in a private zoom call, where they learned about their achievements and were congratulated for their hard work and the effectiveness of their work.
According to a press release about Prom-Athan, four million Americans will turn 18 years between now and the 2020 general election in November.
