Microsoft Windows is getting an Apple-like upgrade

New tool announced at Microsoft’s annual developer event build. This was the first time in history this year that a coronavirus epidemic has occurred. Other highlights include new Google Docs-like features for Office and some Edge Browser updates.

The new search tool appears in the center of your screen with a large query box similar to the spotlight. It starts with an alt-space shortcut and is fast enough to find files, programs, and some other things. It is faster than the current Windows search tool.

The release, which is currently in beta, starts with a zero number – a hint to expect some buggy stuff if the device’s not so friendly name is already given. Another turnoff: You make it special. It should be installed from GitHub along with the Net Core program, powered by PowerToys and other open source software.