Military police are preparing to deploy in Minneapolis

Minneapolis was charged with fourth-degree arson and burglary, contending Friday night at 8 p.m. Curfew and a group of 500 National Guard soldiers – and now the Pentagon is preparing to send in the US military.

The Pentagon ordered several active-duty military police units to remain vigilant for immediate deployment The Associated Press reported.

Soldiers would be ready at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York if called at dawn on Saturday. The mandate came from President Trump.

On the fourth night of unrest in the Twin Cities on Friday after the death of George Floyd, businesses and vehicles continue to burn, robberies and protesters lobby for police, CBS affiliate reported.

A fire at a gas station threatened nearby homes.

After what started out as peaceful protests, protesters turned to turmoil Thursday as the curfew was reversed. Tim Walz set up for a couple cities, and protesters burned the police precinct on Thursday.

“I urge residents to follow the 8-hour curfew and go home immediately,” Walz tweeted at 11:40 p.m. Central time. “Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesota safe.”

Hundreds of members of the National Guard, State Patrolling and local police were involved in Friday night’s riots.

The federal government at the same time sent the Customs and Border Protection Predator B drone over Minneapolis. Flight details Posted by reporter Jason Paladino.

Drone surrounds the city “to provide a live video of the situation at the request of our federal law enforcement partners,” CBP He told Business Insider.

The drone was later sent back because it was not needed, the agency said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as the tear gas sprayed between the crowd. There was a report of gunfire on law enforcement, but no injuries were reported, CBS reported.

“Minnesota, please go home. It is time to restore peace on our streets and in our neighborhood, ”Walz Added in another tweet Central time is 12:30 pm. “The situation has become dangerous for the Minnesotaans and first responders.”

