Millennials are facing a generation of financial disaster

She and her partner Adam Tuthill welcomed their second child in late January. They are making very good money and are hoping to buy a house in the coming year.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and their plans were upheld. Friend, 30, quit her job in the bakery section of the restaurant in mid-March and struggled like many to find her unemployed home. The 38-year-old Tuthill dried up his business as an independent commercial fisherman during his most lucrative years.

“I feel like my generation hasn’t had a break,” said Friend, who also hopes to start taking college classes this year. “When I graduated high school in 2008, it was a recession. Now, here I am. I’m starting a family. I’m basically in another depression.”

Millennials are particularly at risk, as Americans of all ages are hit hard by the economic upheaval that has led to the outbreak of coronavirus. Between about 24 and 40 years from now, there is much less financial cushion than previous generations in their age group to protect them from job losses and financial uncertainty.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis policy analyst Ana Hernandez Kent said, “Millennials are more vulnerable to this. Especially for those who have lost their jobs, lost income, and have no wealth and safety net to recover, they can, in fact, really suffer and struggle to recover.”

Earlier this year, CNN described the plight of Millennials, who are on track to be the first generation to surpass parents in terms of employment status or income, studies show. Over a dozen have written about their struggles to pay well-paying jobs, manage their student loans and buy homes. Many thought that the high cost of living would keep them from starting their own families.

The long shadow of the 2008 financial crisis

Most millennials have come at a worst time since the financial collapse of the 2008 financial crisis. According to St. Louis Fed research, that recession has pushed older Millennials for years, falling behind expectations for both income and wealth in 2010, and even more in 2016.

The average millennial family born in the 1980s is a Median net worth In 2016 alone, 200 23,200, 34% lower than expected, and median income, 200 51,200, 3% lower than expected, researchers at the St. Louis Feds Center for Household Financial Stability found.

Those without college degrees are even worse. Their income is 9% below expectations and their wealth is 44% lower. Similarly, black and Hispanic millennials generally have less wealth and income than their white counterparts.

Recent Federal Reserve data from 2019 shows that the average wealth of Millennials in the same age group has never reached Generation X levels, even though their earnings and retirement savings rates have improved, says central chief economist William Emmons.

Student loans are part of the issue. The Urban Institute of Federal Reserve data shows that in 1989, young families were in debt for 1,415 education loans, ranging in age from 18 to 29. That burden increased to 13,039, as of 2016.

Another reason why millennials are less affluent than previous generations in their age group is that they have lower rates of home ownership, which is often key to building net worth.

According to the Federal Reserve’s Office of Government Accountability Office, only 43% of households in 2016 were in the same age group, compared to 51% of Generation X and 49% of Baby Boomers. The data was published in December.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of more than 20 million jobs in April, as residents have been forced to close their homes and unnecessary businesses, putting Millennials at risk.

“Young families can be very stressed out by this experience,” said Reid Kramer, a senior fellow at New America who directed the think tank’s Millennials Initiative.

The latest hit from Coronavirus

Brianna Garcia hopes to find a better-paying job at Better Tow this spring, but the positions she applied for have disappeared after Coronavirus arrived in the US. Although she still serves as an administrative assistant at a medical clinic, her hometown of San Antonio, Texas, does not appear to be financially vulnerable, and the 26-year-old is concerned that she will face competition once again as businesses reopen.

“There is already a lot to go against under normal circumstances, on top of the pestilence and the added stress of the economy and its volatility,” said Garcia, who is the first in her family to graduate from college but move out of her parents’ home. “I don’t really know what’s happening to me.”

Those who have good jobs should make sure to keep them. A deep recession and a slow recovery could trigger a new round of layoffs beyond the initial cuts in restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues.

Although he is now telecommuting, Scott Larsen is working on extra hours and additional projects in his job as marketing manager for the Health and Beauty Company. He is trying to give as much importance as possible to his employer, which traditionally does not allow staff to work remotely.

However, he hopes that the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic will delay him further in pursuing career progression, saving for the future and buying a home. This is in contrast to his parents, with whom he lives in Payson, Utah. Even when they retire, they feel financially secure.

“I’m not in the ideal place right now. I’m running water right now,” said Larsen, 29. “Now is not the time to ask for a raise.”

Some good news

Millennials, however, have a few things that work in their favor. They are more educated than previous generations and there is still time to build wealth and income as Gen X did after the Great Depression.

Those born in the 1970s are now on track in terms of income, and although their net worth has exceeded expectations, it has grown significantly in the years following the financial crisis.

“They are lucky because they are young enough to really double their efforts and try to recover,” Emmons said.

For Sarah Clinton, the spread of coronavirus represents new possibilities. A social worker, Clinton has long thought about taking on some private patients, but is very tired after driving four hours a day for her main job counseling for the homeless.

Now, however, the Waltham, Massachusetts, resident is working from home and has extra time on her hands. Plus, there is a great need for therapists these days because so many Americans are wrestling with depression and anxiety amid the pandemic. So she joins a practice and sees a lot of clients a week through telehealth.

The massive shift to telecommuting triggered by coronavirus could lead to even bigger changes in Clinton’s life. She and her husband wanted to buy a home but could not afford anyone in the area close to their jobs. Now that both are working from home, they realize they can explore less expensive neighborhoods away.

“It’s not fair to live in the middle of nowhere. We can telework,” said Clinton, 35. “I feel like we’re a little more dreamy. There are more opportunities.”