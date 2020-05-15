MLB’s coronavirus reopening plan can easily become confusing

“Because I said so!” It may have worked for our nannies and drill sergeants, but it was very inefficient in in sh.

Is it a practical thing, a practical thing? So the MLB season – which has little to do with the MLB foresight – is July 5, if you agree with the format and schedule this season.

Shortstop or Catcher or Clubhouse Attendant tests for Coronavirus on July 8th. Should that happen to at least some players and / or other MLB and team employees, or not? More than 86,000 Americans have already died from the virus, as well as…

So on July 9, when the MLB failed to provide a safe working environment and instead fed the deadly atmosphere, scores of MLB players – probably all clubhouse attendants, umpires and grounds staff – quit. It is not reasonable to consider their claim that the MLB cannot guarantee their safety or the well-being and welfare of their families.

So what? Release the lawyers! File blocking commands! Consult doctors on both sides! Then it’s “Stop Games!” Will. Or “MLB’s thoughts and prayers go to the affected and his loved ones” and then play. Which side of MLB does it wrong?

One of the things we have learned from this epidemic is that no one can get immunity from it. Businesses reopen in some altered form, but it does not heal itself. And it is a masked wise man who once said, “It will not end until it is over.”

Prevention alone – a real, time-tested vaccine – provides a logical expectation of health and safety. We constantly say that these are “unprecedented times,” and we need to be patient rather than reckless. Agreed. Sports expect the dart to throw a number on the calendar the day the virus disappears.

Also, reader Terry Gans was asked last week, “How can you play baseball without spitting?” As of this week, MLB has taken care of that: three spit up and you’re gone.

CC will be too late

Sometimes a picture provokes a thousand words. In late March, the Yankees’ close-up photo of Aroldis Chapman was stunning and suspicious, as his arms appeared to have extra-large anvil implants.

A photo of Slimmed-Way-Down CC Sabathia this week shows very little CC. Throughout his career, he was seen filling the laundry in an industrial-sized dryer when he pitched.

Sabathia, bad knee attached, overweight – borderline oblivious – When he pitches, why does he choose to shape his first year of retirement? And then why does he rub it with photos? To show us how good he is?

In 2017, Sabathia was dead-serious self-sufficiency to complain that the Red Sox were unfair because they couldn’t stand their ground.

An examination of the NFL’s latest TV money-first schedule shows season-ticket holders and PSL suckers more humiliated than ever. The much-awaited good matchups appear in prime time, and more “flex”.

Again, the most attractive opening times for those with a ticket – Sunday afternoon – are played with less attractive teams.

Beginning Thanksgiving night, the NFL has 14 prime-time games – after 8 p.m. ET – Kickoffs, including games in the cold-weather towns of Cleveland, Buffalo and Green Bay.

Roger Goodell notes that for those scoring at home, “PSLs are a good investment,” and that all decisions made on his watch are “about our fans.”

Has the game been canceled? Great times. Is the toga completed? Not yet.

Missing the Virus: Reader Julian Stein has not yet received his refund for the canceled game – he and his wife planned to attend the White Sox at the Giants game last weekend – but he shared with us a photo of a statement he sent this week: “We hope you have a good time.” ”From StubHub that reads.

On May 9, Mike Francesa announced that the meeting in Saratoga was “already canceled this summer.” Patrick McKenna, NYRA’s communications director, tweeted, “The 2020 Summer Meet in Saratoga is definitely not canceled.” Now it’s Francesa’s move: “I told Neva to do so!”

Since he has no games to pretend to be properly advertised, he boasts of “the other house in Palm Beach” and the pandemic unemployment that has surpassed 36 million Americans, Francesa is now boasting to listeners how wealthy he is of the recent stock market winners – now that they are winners.

Francesa never acknowledged the cheaters and cheaters he and Chris Russo had helped and helped, including proclaiming Lenny Dykstra as an investment genius. Soon Dykstra will be arrested, indicted, convicted and charged with fraud. But that Mikey can definitely pick them up!

No one has been more interested in watching SNY’s performance of the Mets Game 5 World Series winner against the Orioles than on reader Daryl Kessler, who was born that day on October 16, 1969.

“My mother tells me that it is better for my father, Cleon Jones, to wait for the final out before going into labor.

“As an aside, I was born nearly nine months from the day the Jets won the Super Bowl, January 12, 1969.

“My father, Richard, has always been a fan of the NFL Giants, but he and my mother, Barbara – she’s not a sportswoman at all – should have been caught up in the moment.

What about the little Mets fans who thought it was delivered by George “The Stark” Theodore in 1974?

Okay, here’s the deal: golf courses have been resumed, but with restrictions. Every player who hires a cart must be alone in the cart, with what he or she describes as – for real – a “romantic partner”.

So I am essaying that what I am writing here is a request for a romantic partner of the season – but nothing is shared more intimately than the cart fee.