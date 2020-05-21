Mo Salah said the Champions League final goal celebration was inspired by his daughter

On 1 June 2019, Egypt International scored for Merseyside Club from the penalty spot in the second minute, with Divak Origi doubling the lead late in the game to clinch the club’s sixth European Cup victory 2-0.

After moving all his teammates to the ceremony, Sala saw a barrel of several cameras at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for his own, special celebration.

He rubbed his fingers in front of the face before placing one on each side of the nose while sticking his tongue out.

And as the one-year anniversary of that particular night in Madrid approaches, Salah is sitting online with his eldest daughter, Mecca Interview A group of children and a special ceremony were revealed to be her idea.

When a girl asked what her favorite celebration was, Salah turned to Mecca and said, “Do you know how we celebrated in the final? When I scored the goal?” In response, the five-year celebration of Salah has been perfectly reproduced.

“You’ll find it in the Champions League final. Mecca told me before the match to make this move / sign if I score, so I did,” the 27-year-old said.

‘I am happy that the girls of Egypt have begun their right to play football’

Salah said her daughter “loves playing football.”

He said Mecca had not “gone to any clubs” yet, but as a longtime advocate for women’s rights in the Middle East, this is something he embraces.

“First, we have to accept that there is a problem. I know it’s hard to accept it. But 100% the problem is running deeper and deeper and deeper.

“And the second thing is, a woman has the right to talk about anything she doesn’t like. I am talking about myself; I want my daughter to have a problem.

“The fear from the woman, the wife, the husband, from her father, that’s the main thing. I think. Fear is not healthy for anyone … We have to fix it.”

Be confident

After asking a girl in an online interview for her tips on how to become a better player, the Liverpool forward has encouraged girls everywhere.

“There’s nothing special I can tell you that will make you a better player, but if you have a dream that you want to make come true, be confident that you’re going to make it come true – it’s something that pushes you forward.”

“So if you want to grow up and become a football player, it can be difficult and in some communities people accept a girl to play football, but as long as you have a dream you want to be real. Hold it and work on it and I’m sure you’re going to make it.”

“I am very happy that the girls of Egypt have begun to earn their right to play football. Each of you has a dream; hold it and be confident that you will do it.”