More Hong Kong protests as Chinese military pledges to uphold ‘national sovereignty’

“Garrison officials and soldiers are determined, confident and capable of protecting national sovereignty and development interests and Hong Kong’s long-term well-being and stability,” Chen said Tuesday, adding that the Hong Kong garrison was viewed as “favorable” by national security law. To quell separatist forces and external interference. ”

Chen’s words carry some extra weight, though, given the PLA’s uncomfortable position in the city.

Chinese troops have been stationed in Hong Kong since the surrender of Chinese rule in 1997, but the PLA has historically had a very low profile. It was about this time that began to change Anti-government unrest last year , As paramilitary forces moved toward the border China, and Hong Kong PLA soldiers were involved in the cleanup.

The proposed national security law – which also allows Chinese security services to operate in Hong Kong for the first time – has many in the city fearing that PLA members could be deployed on the streets if violent protests resume.

In mainland China, sweeping national security laws have been targeted at human rights activists, lawyers, journalists and pro-democracy campaigners.

The proposed law has drawn outrage from within the city and from the international community. This week, the pro-Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily put up a full page calling for US President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of the city. In the Interview with CNN , The publisher of the paper, Jimmy Lai, said, “Only Trump can save us.”

Informal protest in response to the proposed legislation on Sunday was met with heavy police presence. Many thousands of people expected to march on the island of Hong Kong, but they were not Soon the tear gas, baton charges and water cannon were scattered

Another protest will be on Wednesday as Hong Kong lawmakers convene to discuss the proposed national anthem law. While this law is not related to the National Security Bill, it is another law imposed on Beijing.

Protesters called for people to assemble outside the Legislative Council early Wednesday in an attempt to repeat their victory last year, which could have prevented lawmakers from discussing a bill to pass with China, which was eventually withdrawn.

Such a development is unlikely this week, as police plan to deploy thousands of officers to guard an already fortified legislature.

As well as the Speaking on Tuesday , City Leader Carrie Lam said she was not attracted to any specific fears as she said Hong Kongers should not worry about the law but had yet to be drafted.

“We don’t have to worry, because in the last 23 years, when people are concerned about Hong Kong’s freedoms and expressions and protests, Hong Kong has proven we can uphold and defend those values,” she said. “The best thing is to look at the law in front of us, and understand why Hong Kong needs this law at the moment, for the benefit of the majority of Hong Kong people.”