More Hong Kong protests as Chinese military pledges to uphold ‘national sovereignty’

“Garrison officials and soldiers are determined, confident and capable of protecting national sovereignty and development interests and Hong Kong’s long-term well-being and stability,” Chen said Tuesday, adding that the Hong Kong garrison was viewed as “favorable” by national security law. To quell separatist forces and external interference. ”
Chen’s words carry some extra weight, though, given the PLA’s uncomfortable position in the city.
The proposed national security law – which also allows Chinese security services to operate in Hong Kong for the first time – has many in the city fearing that PLA members could be deployed on the streets if violent protests resume.
In mainland China, sweeping national security laws have been targeted at human rights activists, lawyers, journalists and pro-democracy campaigners.
Another protest will be on Wednesday as Hong Kong lawmakers convene to discuss the proposed national anthem law. While this law is not related to the National Security Bill, it is another law imposed on Beijing.
Protesters called for people to assemble outside the Legislative Council early Wednesday in an attempt to repeat their victory last year, which could have prevented lawmakers from discussing a bill to pass with China, which was eventually withdrawn.
Such a development is unlikely this week, as police plan to deploy thousands of officers to guard an already fortified legislature.
“We don’t have to worry, because in the last 23 years, when people are concerned about Hong Kong’s freedoms and expressions and protests, Hong Kong has proven we can uphold and defend those values,” she said. “The best thing is to look at the law in front of us, and understand why Hong Kong needs this law at the moment, for the benefit of the majority of Hong Kong people.”
