More than 4 million homeowners skip mortgage payments amid Coronavirus

Fewer Americans are calling their mortgage servicers to relieve mortgage payments, but the home industry is still out of the woods.

More than 4.1 million homeowners are now on the patience plan, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

While mortgage servicers are still under pressure due to record flooding for payment relief, there are signs that homeowners’ chances are improving as parts of the country begin to move out of coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Overall, 8.16% of mortgages were tolerated as of May 10, meaning borrowers could skip or make reduced payments, the trade group said. It is up from 7.91% as of May 3, the smallest increase since March. Patience requests fell from 0.52% to 0.32% of total mortgage volume.

“There is clearly flattening on lending – high unemployment, despite April’s uniform negative financial data, and now it has exceeded the May payment deadline,” Mike Frattoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in the report. .

A potential exception to this trend is the Ginnie Mae-backed debt market segment, including the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. More than 11% of Ginny May loans have been tolerated due to coronavirus outbreaks. These loans go to first-time homeowner borrowers with weak credit – people who are most vulnerable to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

While homeowners’ speed for patience has slowed, the end of the mortgage industry’s woes is not necessarily in sight. U.K. According to the latest report from Oxford Economics, a based financial assessment company, 15% of homeowners fall behind on their monthly mortgage payments.

The homeowner’s perspective depends on their ability to bounce back, especially for those who have lost their jobs. The good news for mortgage lenders is that job losses caused by coronaviruses are mostly concentrated in the service sector, according to a report by First American Financial FF, + 6.59%, the title insurance company. Because these jobs are low-skilled and low-wage, newly unemployed are less likely to already own homes.