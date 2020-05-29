More than two dozen North Korean bankers have raised $ 2.5 billion in money laundering

Twenty-eight North Korean nationals face charges of bank fraud, money laundering and criminal enterprises, the first of which is a case against members of the North Korean economy.

The 50-page indictment, filed in February and filed in federal court in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, outlines the web and “cover branches” of state-sponsored bank-front companies, including China. And Russia is helping to bypass international restrictions on the ability of the regime to spend globally. Five Chinese citizens have also been charged.

The 2013 plan was built amidst years of sanctions imposed on North Korea by the US and other global powers, which hampered the country’s growing arms power and weakened their economy. Central to the Justice Department’s allegations was the bank, the Foreign Trade Bank of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s main financial institution, and in 2013, the US Treasury Department was designated a blocked entity.

The Pyongyang-based bank has sent defendants to countries such as Russia, China, Thailand, Libya, Austria and Kuwait, where they reside and operate new, secret branches, as well as more than 250 front companies, according to the indictment.