Moscow does not account for 60% of Kovid-19 deaths

“In other cases, it is impossible to attribute Kovid-19 to death,” the health department said in a statement Wednesday, acknowledging the death rate in April.
“More than 60% [suspected] Deaths are caused by obvious alternative causes, such as cases, heart failure, stage four malignant diseases, leukemia … and other unexplained life-threatening diseases.
City health officials argue that mandatory autopsy will be performed on all patients with coronavirus who are suspected of “contraindication in other countries” and cause death: specifying Possible. “
According to Civil Register data, CNN and other news outlets reported that deaths in Moscow increased in April. The city recorded 11,846 death certificates that month, 20% higher than the 10-year average of 9,866 deaths.
Russian capital figures are under scrutiny as observers look at total deaths in Russia – currently at 2,305, according to Johns Hopkins University – with the country’s second-highest number of confirmed cases, over a quarter million.
Russia is second behind the US, and Moscow is the worst hit-city in the country. Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the total number of infected people in Moscow was 1,290, out of 130,000 cases registered as of Thursday, according to official figures.
Although all death statistics in April were adjusted in Moscow to attribute more cases of coronavirus, Moscow health officials have argued that the death toll from Covid-19 infections is much lower than the official death rate in New York and London. .
Leave a Comment