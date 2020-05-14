Moscow does not account for 60% of Kovid-19 deaths

The Moscow Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that autopsies on 100% of coronavirus victims were confirmed, and in April, 639 people died of direct coronavirus complications.

“In other cases, it is impossible to attribute Kovid-19 to death,” the health department said in a statement Wednesday, acknowledging the death rate in April.

“More than 60% [suspected] Deaths are caused by obvious alternative causes, such as cases, heart failure, stage four malignant diseases, leukemia … and other unexplained life-threatening diseases.

City health officials argue that mandatory autopsy will be performed on all patients with coronavirus who are suspected of “contraindication in other countries” and cause death: specifying Possible. “