Moscow is launching a free mass antibody testing program

Staff in the protective suite will work at a hospital for Kovid-19 patients in Moscow on May 8. Gavriel Grigorov / Tas / Getty Images

The Moscow Health Department said that autopsies were conducted on 100% of coronavirus victims and confirmed that 639 people died of coronavirus problems in April.

More than 60% of [suspected] Deaths are caused by obvious alternative causes, such as heart failure, stage four malignant diseases, leukemia … and other unexplained malignancies.

The Department of Health reversed media reports that Kovid-19 was under-reporting the deaths, saying its data was “completely open”, but acknowledged that postmortem autopsies only accounted for deaths caused by coronavirus complications.

“In other cases, it is impossible to attribute Kovid-19 to death,” the health department said, admitting an increase in the death rate in April.

City health officials argue that mandatory autopsy is performed on all patients with coronavirus to determine diagnosis and cause of death, “unlike in many other countries,” post mortem diagnoses and causes of death in Moscow are so accurate, and death data are completely open. It is impossible to state the cause of death in other cases as Kovid-19. “

Some background: CNN and other news outlets It was reported this week According to civil register data, Moscow saw an increase in deaths in April. The city recorded 11,846 death certificates that month, 20% higher than the 10-year average of 9,866 deaths.

Russian capital figures are under scrutiny as observers look at the total number of deaths in Russia – currently at 2,305, according to the Johns Hopkins University – although the country ranks second in the world, with more than a quarter of confirmed cases.

Russia is second behind the US, and Moscow is the worst hit-city in the country. According to official figures, there were at least 1,290 deaths in Moscow out of an official total of 130,000 cases registered as of Thursday, though Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the total number of infections is high based on screening studies.

Although all death statistics in April were adjusted in Moscow to attribute more cases of coronavirus, Moscow health officials have argued that the death toll from Covid-19 infections is much lower than the official death rate in New York and London. .