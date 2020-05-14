MTA blames Ticktack prankster who rubbished train with cereal

The MTA on Wednesday accused a popular ticktack prankster who spilled a huge bin of wet cereal on the subway moving his 3.3 million followers to entertain them.

“New low,” The agency tweeted Along with the video of the stunt, it was posted on the social media platform on Tuesday.

The MTA continued: “Pulling pranks on the workers in the midst of the global pandemic. And cleaning up your mess with the necessary workers.

The stunt was dragged by Ticktock Star ckfckjoshy, whose account is full of such head-scratching content.

Tuesday’s video began with a prank box of pranks and a gallon of milk poured into a large plastic canister.

According to footage, he was on the 4 train heading to 149 Saint-Grand Concourse Station in the Bronx.

After moving from the seat to the aisle, the prankster poured the cereal onto the train floor.

“I accidentally threw a whole tub of cereal on the subway today,” he explained in the prank’s ticktalk video. “I’m my god this is the worst day of my life, not my fruity pebbles. ‘

“Everybody went away and started filming me, but why can I help someone?” He said, “Surprisingly, no one gave up. So I had to put the whole grain in me. “

The prankster has attracted more than 240,000 likes on Twitter, and Twitter is not amused.

“Please arrest him,” one woman commented in an MTA tweet.

“It would be great if he could see it laid in it,” another user wrote.

“I’m so glad it was exposed. Lock him up,” added another.