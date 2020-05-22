Naomi Osaka became the highest grossing female athlete in history after making $ 37 million last year

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, is the highest paid female athlete in the last four years – from $ 18 million to $ 29 million.

But Osaka now breaks the previous female athlete record of Maria Sharapova, which in 2015 totaled $ 29.7 million.

The sponsor’s dream

Osaka has won two Grand Slams so far in her career, becoming one of the brightest stars on the WTA Tour.

She beat Williams at the US Open in 2018 to claim her maiden major, before doubling her distance at the Australian Open the following year.

Her form in court has fluctuated ever since, but her global appeal has grown from that.

Born in Japan, Osaka grew up in the US and became popular as sponsors.

According to Forbes, she now has 15 endorsement partners and has signed a lucrative clothing deal with Nike.

Osaka ranks 29th among the top 100 highest paid athletes, while Williams ranks 33rd. The full list of Forbes for 2020 will be published next week.

Dealing with shame

Despite her obvious talent on the court, Osaka initially struggled with a world view.

Shame has made interviews and interactions difficult in the locker room, but now she’s determined to make the most of her platform.

“There are a lot of situations where I see myself in situations where I can put my input, but instead I just hold my tongue and keep things moving in a way that I don’t really enjoy,” she said recently CNN Sport.

“I think I got a chance to see what would happen if I was stressed.”