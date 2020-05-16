Naomi Osaka: ‘I’m very sad.’ The tennis champion opens up about her clumsy shame

The day before the interview, world number 10 – which topped the world rankings for the first time in 2019 – unintentionally posted a series of soul-searching tweets, which revealed her inner struggle to the world.

“I’m ashamed. It’s really wasting my time,” she wrote. “I’ve been able to share a lot of ideas right now. I’ve had convos with a lot of people. That’s all I can learn. But I’m not here. I’ve actually put my own limit on myself.”

She said that her inability to speak, at times, made decisions from her.

“There are a lot of situations where I see myself in situations where I can put my input, but instead I just hold my tongue and things move in a way that I don’t really enjoy,” she explains. “I think I got a chance to see what would happen if I was stressed.”

‘I want to thank Jay-Z and Beyonc’ ‘

But a missed opportunity to play repeatedly in her mind has nothing to do with tennis. This includes her biggest statues, Jay-Z and Beyoncన్స్.

During the off-season break in 2019, she met the superstar couple while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean, but didn’t say a word.

“He started talking to me, but I was really scared and started to reply a word, so he suddenly said, ‘Are you ashamed?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’ and the convo stopped. “

This is a deeply human entry from the global sports star, just like the rest of us when it comes to feeling Star Strike. The difference is that she will meet them again and even then, the tennis star knows what she wants to say.

“I want to take the opportunity to say that I appreciate them when I can,” she said.

“I thank Jay-Z and Beyonc రూపొందించిన for making music that inspires me, because there has been a period in my life where I’ve seen Beyonc ప్రదర్శన perform.

“Even now I’m listening to old Jay-Z songs because I think they’re really cool.”

‘Now we’re talking in full sentences!’

As for her bans and self-censors, Osaka also knows how far she has come. With a half-smile, she recalled that entering a tournament locker room early in her career was also a heartbreaking challenge.

“I was very shy and didn’t know what to do or where to put my belongings,” she said.

“Even now, a few years ago I was too ashamed to do this interview and you only get two words from me, but now we’re getting full sentences!”

But with no tennis court, no hitting partner, or any possible way of practicing, Osaka has accepted the situation: she will always return to ‘normal life’.

“To me, it’s a little bit concerning, but I know other players are in a position like me, maybe,” she said.

“I forget how to play tennis and I don’t like to train five hours a day right now because you never know how to burn and when tournaments start.”

When that happens – she already knows she’s going to be different.

“I’m very grateful because you never know when something like this will happen and I miss a lot of tennis,” she said.

Time is ephemeral, and Osaka tries to count every day.

“I feel like I have to take this time to learn or improve something because I know for sure I don’t have much time left now,” she said.