NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in a decade

The liftoff occurred just after 3:20 pm ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, spend about 19 hours in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, as it travels slowly toward the International Space Station.

The spacecraft is expected to be docked at the space station at 10:29 am on Sunday, May 31.

The United States has not launched its own astronauts into space since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA’s astronauts have had to fly to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft. Those seats cost NASA $ 86 million each.

The experiment was the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company took humans into orbit. SpaceX has been working on the Crew Dragon spacecraft for 15 years.