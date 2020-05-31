NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in a decade

The liftoff occurred just after 3:20 pm ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, spend about 19 hours in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, as it travels slowly toward the International Space Station.
The spacecraft is expected to be docked at the space station at 10:29 am on Sunday, May 31.
The United States has not launched its own astronauts into space since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA’s astronauts have had to fly to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft. Those seats cost NASA $ 86 million each.
The experiment was the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company took humans into orbit. SpaceX has been working on the Crew Dragon spacecraft for 15 years.
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft went ahead despite the Kovid-19 pandemic, which shut down private and government operations across the US. NASA said the mission was to keep the International Space Station, a large orbiting laboratory full of US astronauts.
To support the launch, NASA, SpaceX and military personnel gathered in control rooms and implemented additional security measures, such as changing control rooms when the new shift began, so that the other room could be deeply cleaned.
Prior to the launch, Jim Bridenstein, a top official at the space agency, said it was awe-inspiring and uplifting the general public during the ongoing health crisis.
On the grounds in Florida, local officials were expected to gather on nearby beaches, the most recent reopening after a weeks-long lockdown between the war with Kovid-19.
Dozens of journalists were allowed to cover the launch from the press area of the Kennedy Space Center, but strict social distance policies and guidelines were implemented around wearing masks. For example, Bridenstein conducted many briefings by telephone and in-person interviews with news staff.
The experiment served as a sort of litmus test to push NASA to partner more broadly with the private sector.
SpaceX developed the Crew Dragon under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which, for the first time in the history of the space agency, commissioned the design, development and testing of the new human-rated spacecraft. NASA has offered SpaceX and Boeing a fixed-price contract, and after Boeing suffered a major setback on its untested test flight last year,
That decision was not without controversy, especially in the early days of the Commercial Crew Program. But Wednesday’s victory can be seen as a huge victory for NASA, who are expected to rely more heavily on similar deals to help the space agency achieve its goals.
Bridenstein, for example, expects to rely heavily on private sector partnerships to fulfill the space agency’s ambitious goal of landing US astronauts on the Moon in 2024.
“Ultimately, what we’re trying to achieve is that there are many providers competing with each other on costs, innovation and security. And then NASA can be a customer, a customer in a lot of ways, and we already know that it will save,” CNN Business’s Rachel Crane told Bridenstein this week.
Leave a Comment