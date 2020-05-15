Nearly half of New York City residents plan to avoid mass transit when coronavirus lockdowns are easy, according to a new survey.

Forty-four percent of New Yorkers surveyed by research firm Elucid say “they will avoid public transit when the current detention period ends,” but only 18.5 percent plan to return to their pre-paced transportation habits.

Another 31.5 percent said they plan to “use public transportation sparingly” by choosing other means of travel such as foot, bike or car.

According to a survey of 410 city residents this week using digital advertising, only 5.5 percent of New Yorkers plan to work from home.

The city’s new freight traffic rate is slightly lower than the rest of the state and the country – a 47.1 percent and 45.8 percent poll, respectively.

Among New Yorkers, 61 percent of travelers said they would be more confident in taking public transportation if they needed masks. Nearly 30 per cent of riders said they would feel safer if riders had to test negative for coronavirus before being allowed on a train or bus.

In a national survey, Elekd said that only 10 percent of public transit travelers expected a safe return to their workplace, compared to 27 percent of non-transit users.

Transportation experts say employers must keep their employees home from work to ensure that trains and buses are not dangerously crowded.

Ben Fried of the Manhattan-based Transit Center said, “You can make the days of some employees unstable. You’ve destabilized the opening hours, so you’re encouraging employees to not come in at 9am.”

He said the city should make more space for New Yorkers to travel by bike and scooter – otherwise they would have to face Car-Magedon.

“You can’t turn the knob and everyone has to take the car,” he said. “There is not enough space for it. The streets must be a release valve for this ridership to be displaced from the subway. “