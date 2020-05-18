Nelly and Ludacris Overcame Severe Weather and Wi-Fi Issues for the Battle of Verruz on Instagram Live

Both rappers were set to go live at 7 pm, but repeated problems with the Wi-Fi signal on Nelly’s part caused delays and sometimes lack of audio.
St. Louis, where Nelly lives, is dealing with strong thunderstorms, winds and hail on Saturday. National Weather Service.
“Your Wi-Fi needs some milk” Ludacris joked. People on Twitter have also been chirping with their jokes.
After two attempts, Nelly returned to a nightmare with Ludacris.
400,000 viewers tuned in for a three-hour live stream. Every Grammy Award winning rapper played their string of hits.How little“And”Nana na Na-. “
Ludacris Unreleased Version “Money Maker“Nelly sings the chorus instead of Pharrell.
Like other battles already fought, both rappers praised each other.
“Your longevity is legendary,” Nelly told Ludacris.
“There are no other Nellis in the world,” Ludacris told Nelly.
Saturday’s battle as part of a series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during incarceration. There have been singers in previous wars Erica Badu and Jill Scott, Singer-producers Teddy Riley and Babyface As well as rappers T-Pain and Lil Jon.
