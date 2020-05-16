Nets Spencer Dinwiddie wants you to pick his next team

Fans will finally get a chance to decide where the player will go – if they’re willing to pay.

Started by Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie GoFundMe Page On Friday, it was the equivalent of 6 24,632,600, with the goal of raising 2625.8 bitcoins. Dinwiddie said that if that number is met, fans will be able to play on a one-year deal with the minimum wage the team has chosen. Otherwise, he will donate all the money to charity.

Dinwiddie is under contract next year, but he may step down next summer and become a free agent. It’s unclear how fans will decide his next destination.

“Shoe companies and endorsers constantly influence team decisions,” He told Athletic. “My / our biggest endorsers are always fans, so I want to have some fun with this when we’re all in custody. I believe no team owners / staff is involved, so there is no malice in this kid’s endorsement deal.”

It sounds like a lot of fun. Dinwiddie has been active on social media platforms and has previously seen fans take part. In the autumn, he wanted to cash in on his current three-year, $ 35 million deal by allowing fans to buy bonds on his future earnings. The league said it was not allowed to do so and is currently reviewing the tokenizing of the Dinwiddie deal. It is unclear whether this new idea violates the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and Player Union.

Dinwiddie, a second-round pick from the Pistons from Colorado in 2014, is an NBA success story. The 27-year-old is a G-League product that has blossomed with the Nets. Dinwiddie averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists when the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Saturday afternoon, the campaign had raised a little more than $ 800.