New York barber who opened early tests positive for coronavirus

An upstate New York barber who has had a haircut for the past few weeks has tested positive for the illness, despite state coronavirus restrictions, health officials said Wednesday.

An infected worker runs a barbershop on Broadway in Kingston City, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith The Daily told Freeman.

Smith did not identify the sick barber or barber shop, but reportedly had at least four barshops on Broadway.

“It is extraordinarily discouraging to know that a barbershop has been operating illegally for weeks with a COVID-19-positive employee,” Smith told the newspaper in a statement.

Barbershops across the state have been barred from operating since March 22, when Andrew Cuomo implemented massive measures to shut down all unnecessary businesses.

“We all want to go out and get a professional haircut. This kind of direct contact can spread the virus dramatically in our community and beyond,” Smith said.

The county health commissioner has asked anyone who has had a haircut in Kingston for the past three weeks to consult their doctors and get tested for the virus.