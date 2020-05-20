New York Transit Agency launches UV light pilot program in an attempt to kill Kovid-19

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday night that it will use “150 dual-head mobile devices” from Denver-based start-up PURO Lighting to determine the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of UVC light technology.

UVC, one of the three types of light on the UV spectrum, has been proven to eliminate Kovid-19, and Puro Lighting says it is very effective against viruses and bacteria. PURO recognizes that UVA and UVB are also in their lamps for full spectrum disinfection.

The first step is getting ready to launch on and off subways and buses Transport facilities, the MTA said, will be extended to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains in the second phase if successful. Both railroads serve the New York City suburbs.

The lights are used when subway trains are closed at night and when there are no transport services.