New York Transit Agency launches UV light pilot program in an attempt to kill Kovid-19

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday night that it will use “150 dual-head mobile devices” from Denver-based start-up PURO Lighting to determine the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of UVC light technology.
UVC, one of the three types of light on the UV spectrum, has been proven to eliminate Kovid-19, and Puro Lighting says it is very effective against viruses and bacteria. PURO recognizes that UVA and UVB are also in their lamps for full spectrum disinfection.
The first step is getting ready to launch on and off subways and buses Transport facilities, the MTA said, will be extended to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains in the second phase if successful. Both railroads serve the New York City suburbs.
The lights are used when subway trains are closed at night and when there are no transport services.
“When it comes to transportation companies around the world, this is the first of its kind pilot and we are proud to be a part of it,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foy. “For nearly three months, the MTA has worked tirelessly to disinfect the entire fleet of our subways and buses, but we have always been assured that we will explore any and all new methods available. That’s what we do The next step in our efforts. “
A doctor examines the efficiency of lamps
The MTA firmly states that UVC light is “an effective, proven and effective technology for eliminating viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19,” and has been proven to kill viruses in hospital operating rooms, emergency care clinics and universities. And fire stations. The first phase will focus on the rolling stock of cars, stations and yard areas, as well as professional facilities, staff rooms and other shared areas.
Disinfectant lighting lamps use high-intensity, full-spectrum UV lights that can be installed on the ceiling or wall, according to a press release from PURO Lighting. Photos from the MTA show the units mounted on the pillars in the center of the car. According to PURO Lighting, the unit disinfectes both surface and airborne diseases and eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.
The MTA found that the agency had asked Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, to examine the efficiency of the lamps. This week, Dr. Brenner showed that UVC Light Covid-19 was eliminated in its testing, and the MTA said it was working to conduct additional tests for peer-review publication.
