New Zealand PM Ardern floats ‘4-day week’ as a way to help the economy after coronavirus

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared this suggestion in discussing ways to restore domestic tourism in her country. Over the past few months, the coronavirus crisis has forced people around the world to lock in and reduce the global demand for travel.
“I have a lot of people who suggest we have a four-day week, and in the end, it’s really between employers and employees,” Ardern said.
However, there is merit in the idea that domestic travelers can be given “flexibility in terms of their travel and vacation”. Ardern found that 60% of New Zealand’s tourism industry comes from locals.
“There is a lot we have learned about Covid and the comfort and productivity of people who work from home can get out of it,” she continued.
The prime minister urged employers to allow for more flexible work setups – including remote work and putting in more hours in shorter days – if possible, “which will certainly help tourism across the country”.
Four-day work weeks have recently become increasingly popular as employers are exploring whether rigorous scheduling can increase productivity.
New Zealand’s own government is no stranger to the idea of an alternative work schedule. Since 2018, there have been many government agencies Sign up
To pilot a program called “flexible work by default”, it instructs employers to give their workers more freedom in different ways.
For each participating agency that decides what that arrangement looks like, the government has outlined several possibilities – Including
Allows people to receive shorter work weeks, such as “40 hours in four days or nine days in a day.”
In 2018, the New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian, which helps customers manage their liking and estates, also held a two-month trial of the concept.
The company said it was very successful They wanted to make it permanent
By working just four days a week, all employees reported higher productivity, improved work-life balance and reduced stress, according to the company, which employs about 240 people.
“It’s just a theory. I want to create a better environment for my team because I wanted to try it,” says founder Andrew Burns He told CNN Business
At that time. “They have exceeded my wildest dreams.”
Large businesses elsewhere have also begun to jump on the bandwagon. Last year, Microsoft (MSFT)
The company’s team in Japan experimented with closing its offices every Friday in August and giving employees an extra holiday each week.
The results are promising: Despite a dramatic reduction in time spent at work, productivity – measured by sales per employee – increased nearly 40% compared to the same period last year.
As a result, Microsoft announced it was pursuing another initiative in Japan, and asked other companies to join the initiative.
