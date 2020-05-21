New Zealand PM Ardern floats ‘4-day week’ as a way to help the economy after coronavirus

In a Facebook Live Video Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared this suggestion in discussing ways to restore domestic tourism in her country. Over the past few months, the coronavirus crisis has forced people around the world to lock in and reduce the global demand for travel.

“I have a lot of people who suggest we have a four-day week, and in the end, it’s really between employers and employees,” Ardern said.

However, there is merit in the idea that domestic travelers can be given “flexibility in terms of their travel and vacation”. Ardern found that 60% of New Zealand’s tourism industry comes from locals.

“There is a lot we have learned about Covid and the comfort and productivity of people who work from home can get out of it,” she continued.