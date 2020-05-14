New Zealand reduces strict coronavirus restrictions

New Zealand – praised for stringent lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic – has left much of its confines as the country does not report new cases of a deadly bug for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Malls, retail stores and restaurants in the South Pacific nation of 5 million people are opening their doors on Thursday, and many are back to work.

Just before midnight – the moment the sanctions were lifted – Conrad Fitz-Gerald of Cathedral Junction Barbers in Christchurch opened.

He called for about 50 haircuts, but he limited the initial customer to a dozen – starting with his 18-year-old son – before returning home for a second round of cuts at 6 p.m.

“People say their hair is out of control. They can’t handle it anymore,” FitzGerald told the Associated Press. “There were a lot of parents of teenagers. The midnight haircut felt great. Unfortunately, we’re done.”

Most schools in the country are set to reopen on Monday, but the bars will be closed until May 21, a decision that has led to an increase in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul, South Korea.

Of the nearly 1,500 people infected with the virus in New Zealand, over 1,400 have been recovered, and the country has seen 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said when the country reopened, it was facing very challenging economic conditions after the Great Recession.

The government on Thursday unveiled an unprecedented fund – $ 50 billion (about $ 30 billion) – to save jobs and restore unemployment to the level of coronavirus within two years. The Guardian reported.

The number, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, was announced Thursday along with the annual budget. This equates to about 17 percent of the country’s GDP and 17 times more than what its government usually puts in its budgets for new spending.

“New Zealand is about to enter a very harsh winter,” she said. “But every winter comes after the end of spring, and if we make the right choices we can bring New Zealanders back to work and our economy will move quickly.”