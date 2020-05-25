NFL fails miserably over pass interference rule

The NFL admits that last season’s pass interference rule was “horribly wrong”.

Troy Vincent, vice president of football operations, Told NBC’s Peter King The league failed to provide a return rule this season and the infamous call against the Saints in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

The NFL has finally paid the price with much confusion, controversy and frustration over its implementation and effectiveness.

“Those results are not good for professional football,” said Vincent. “It was played out in public because we were not paying proper attention. The last thing people talk about is that the game is official. They [officials] There should be faceless objects, maintaining and facilitating the flow of the game.

The idea of ​​reviewing pass interference was a response to the Saints’ unbeaten call against the game, which left them with little chance of reaching the Super Bowl. New Orleans has complained loudly about that call before millions of people, and the NFL has sought to establish what it thinks will prevent such a problem from happening again. Instead, talking during and after games often turned to the rule and its impact on the flow of the game. Vague non-calls are still justified even after the Challenge flag is thrown.

“We failed. I’m in the first row,” Vincent said [with league officials]. I failed, as the leader of that department. I lost it. We cannot allow it to happen again.

He sees it as a league – the Competition Committee is considering adding a “Sky Judge” to help identify clearly wrong or missed calls – and learn from the forward

“We had to do our due diligence,” Vincent said. “You can’t just rush in and throw something out there without knowing all the consequences. And we found out last year, live and in action, in public. We didn’t [our due diligence] Last year, and we failed, and we failed miserably. “