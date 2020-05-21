Nick Cordero’s wife says he suffered a setback to health

“Nick had a bad morning,” she said. “Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I’m just asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers.”

“Please be enthusiastic and please pray for Nick today. I know this virus is not going to deter him,” Klutes said, wiping tears from her eyes. “That’s not how his story ends, so keep us in your thoughts and prayers today.”

Klutes, who is a fitness trainer, did not provide additional details about her husband’s health. But earlier this month, Cordero said she woke up from her medically induced coma and was still battling a lung infection.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He has also appeared on television in “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Lillyhammer” episodes.

Fans used the hashtag #WakeUpNick to share messages of hope to the actor, followed by the hashtag #offthevent to pray for him to get off the ventilator.

Kloutz said Cardero had no pre-existing health conditions, and was always healthy before testing positive for coronavirus.

He has since tested negative for coronavirus but continues to suffer from it. Some of the problems included septic shock, “mini-strokes” and leg amputation, his wife said.