Nick Kyrgios lets fly at Novak Djokovic on lockdown chat

This came about when the couple was chatting on an Instagram live session that crossed the midnight in Kyrgios Native Australia – which was in the middle of Saturday afternoon for Murray in the UK.
“I honestly think you’re better than Djokovic in my opinion,” Kyrgios said. “Djokovic was playing the Dodge ball on my serve. He couldn’t return it. And you were on it … slapped for a winner. I couldn’t get past it.”
Kyrgios holds a 2-0 record against Djokovic, losing five of six to Scott. Djokovic Murray won three Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Kyrgios and Murray have always been – even going on a roller coaster ride in Cincinnati in 2018 – and the world No. 40 has not hidden his disgust for Djokovic.
He said there was a “sick obsession with wanting to be liked” during the world podcast last year during a podcast.
The tennis break caused Murray – who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday – with Nadal and Djokovic on Instagram.
Nadal, however, rejected the 25-year-old Kyrgios’ request to chat on the social media platform.
Murray ‘Alright’ to return
“I think I’m fine when things get back to normal,” Murray said.
Kyrgios wants to play doubles with him.
But the date of his return is not yet known. After canceling clay-court tournaments leading to European grass-court events, including the French Open and Wimbledon, the ATP announced the suspension of the men’s tour on Friday.
The cancellation of Wimbledon was the first Grand Slam officially discontinued this year. Next month, the fate of the last US Open in August will be determined.
