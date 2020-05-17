Nick Kyrgios lets fly at Novak Djokovic on lockdown chat

This came about when the couple was chatting on an Instagram live session that crossed the midnight in Kyrgios Native Australia – which was in the middle of Saturday afternoon for Murray in the UK.

“I honestly think you’re better than Djokovic in my opinion,” Kyrgios said. “Djokovic was playing the Dodge ball on my serve. He couldn’t return it. And you were on it … slapped for a winner. I couldn’t get past it.”

Kyrgios holds a 2-0 record against Djokovic, losing five of six to Scott. Djokovic Murray won three Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios and Murray have always been – even going on a roller coaster ride in Cincinnati in 2018 – and the world No. 40 has not hidden his disgust for Djokovic.