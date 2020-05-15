Sources indicate that the Obama administration has committed serious corruption with the Obama Gate. Democrats and their media allies are going to light the public for the next few months by focusing on the most serious allegations against President Barack Obama. The fact is, we already have very strong evidence that the Obama administration is guilty of misconduct than we have done for launching a “combination” investigation.

It is not a conspiracy or abuse to note that the investigation into President Trump is predicated on a fanatic opposition-research paper, and that much Russian misinformation. We all know that the Justice Department has stopped using contradictory testimonies when Trump initiated a gooey act on those in orbit.

We have evidence that most of the relevant warrant applications are based on “fabricated” evidence or imperfections. We all know that members of the Obama administration have repeatedly flirted with Trump’s allies who have no real role in counterintelligence operations. Despite the paucity of evidence, we now know that the FBI railroad was Michael Flynn.

The larger context makes these facts even more dire. As of 2016, the Obama administration’s intelligence community has normalized the domestic gooing process. Obama’s national intelligence director, James Clapper, lied about abducting American citizens to Congress. His CIA director, John Brennan, oversaw an agency that felt comfortable going into the Senate, and at least five of his underlings entered Congressional computer files.

His attorney general, Eric Holder, started a go-to law to spy on a Fox News journalist, shop his case to three judges, and find a reporter to co-conspire with. The Obama administration has sued the Associated Press reporters, calling it a “massive and unprecedented intrusion” by the news agency.

Obama officials overseeing conversations with Iranian opponents in Congress have been caught.

Does anyone believe that these people do not create an excuse to spy on the opposition party? If anyone does, they should not, because, above all, we know that Barack Obama is very interested in the progress of Russian-aligned research.

In the final hour of her term, National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote an e-mail to herself, saying she attended a meeting with President, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, FBI Director James Comedy and Vice President Joe. Obama emphasized that everything under investigation should continue “through the book.”

Did high-ranking Obama administration officials ever make such investigations “by the book”? They need to be specifically instructed to do so. About 15 minutes after Trump was sworn in – the outgoing National Security Adviser needed to address the meeting.

None of this means that Obama committed some specific, easily defined crimes; He certainly didn’t. His crew is another story. In a healthy media environment, however, growing evidence of wrongdoing provokes an influx of journalistic curiosity.

All of this is important because, for one thing, the same characters who are central to this apparent abuse now want to regain power in Washington. Biden is the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party. He’s running for Obama’s legacy, and he’s been meeting with Rice. After ABC’s George Stefanopoulos pointed out that he referred to Rice’s e-mail, he denied knowing anything about the FBI’s investigation into Flynn before he corrected himself. It was entirely legal to wonder what he knew about the investigation.

The skeptics point out that the Obama administration has no intention of abusing it, because the Democrats know for sure that they are going to win. In 1972, Richard Nixon won 49 states. His colleagues did not need to enter the offices of the Democratic National Committee.

Similarly in 2016. As the FBI agents involved in this case noted, they wanted to have an “insurance policy” if h could not happen. Of course, h is unbearable, and we’re still dealing with the fallout four years later. We don’t know where this scam ends, but one doesn’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to wonder.

Twitter: av DavidHarsani