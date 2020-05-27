sport

Novak Djokovic opposes the mandatory vaccination to return to tennis

Novak Djokovic says harsh upbringing in Serbia has transformed him into 'hungry for success' after Australian Open victory
“Personally I oppose vaccination and I don’t want to force anyone to get vaccinated so they can travel,” Djokovic said of his 17th grand slam at the Australian Open in February. Said in a Facebook live chat On Sunday, According to Reuters.

“But if it’s inevitable, what happens? I have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts on the matter and I don’t know if those thoughts will change at some point.

“Ot attendee, if this season resumes in July, August or September, I understand that we will need a vaccine directly after we are not under strict custody, even if there is no chance, and there is no vaccine yet.”

Last month, former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo tweeted, “No vaccine = no tennis.” However, no ATP or WTA trips were suggested, but scientists believe the Kovid-19 vaccine is at least 12 months away.

CNN reached out to ATP and WTA for comment.

The current tennis season – which has been discontinued until at least July 13 – is in danger of being lost altogether, Mouresmo said.

Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II and the French Open was postponed until September.

Questions remain as to whether the US Open, which begins in New York on August 24, will continue, and managers will continue to monitor the situation.

“I think we need to draw a line for the 2020 tennis season,” Mauresmo tweeted. “The international circuit = players from all countries and staff, spectators and people from all four corners of the world have come to life for these events. There is no vaccine = no tennis.”

Reuters updates the article to reflect credit.

