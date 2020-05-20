Novak Djokovic says harsh upbringing in Serbia has transformed him into ‘hungry for success’ after Australian Open victory

His 17th Grand Slam title pulled him back into Nadal once more, but he closed out Federer’s first of three.

After winning the Grand Slam title for the first time when falling behind one of the last two sets – Dominic Thiem was his unlucky opponent in Melbourne – Djokovic reflected on growing up in the war-torn former Yugoslavia.

“My upbringing was in Serbia during the many wars of the ’90s, our country’s sanctions for bread, milk, water and some basic things in life,” Djokovic told reporters at a press conference. Started early Monday morning after a four-hour thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

“These kinds of things make you strong and hungry to succeed.

‘Literally nothing’

Looking down against the theme after the third set, he dug deeper and backed up his early troubles in life.

“This is probably my foundation. I have literally come out of nothing and difficult life situations with my family and my people,” he says.

“Going back to it, reminding me of where I came from always inspires me, motivates me to do more.

“That’s one reason why I was able to find extra gear or something that needed to be done, the mental strength to overcome the challenges as they present themselves.”

Honor

At one point, Djokovic told the New York Times in a story published last month that his family had fallen to its last $ 10.

He no longer has to worry about money.

He crossed the prize money of 140 million prize money on Sunday when he was in the pocket of over 2 million for his efforts.

He told his two children – 5-year-old son Stefan and 2-year-old daughter Tara – about his family’s early struggles.

Along with wife Jelena, they live in Monte Carlo, where their days begin with hug and singing sessions.

“I don’t want my kids to go, ‘Oh, my God. Here he goes again,’ I don’t have it, I don’t always have, and you have everything. ‘ Born under circumstances, I respect it. “

Djokovic is respected by everyone in the tennis world, though he usually backs Federer and Nadal with crowd support.

When he started winning multiple majors in one season, he felt that more than once, Federer’s chances of getting close to the number.

Increasing confidence

“Especially the first part of my career, I dreamed of winning as many Grand Slam as possible,” he said.

“When I started winning two Grand Slams a year, a couple of years in a row, I thought I could challenge Roger and Pete Sampras, all these guys who have won most Grand Slams in their career in history,” he said. Aim for the existing American C mentioned.

Fast forward to the end of last season and his long-time coach Marian Vajda – now working with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic – told CNN Djokovic surprisingly left the group stage after winning his three singles matches in the Davis Cup. The ATP Finals are crucial to restoring confidence.

Then Djokovic Serbia led Serbia to the title in the opening ATP Cup Before his first major in Australia this year – he defeated Nadal in the final – he received the support of the best fans of his career.

Vajda said that the Davis Cup “rallied its confidence a little bit, ending the season by winning matches. It was really good.”

“He came to Australia with a big goal of winning a Grand Slam. He did a lot of good work with Goran in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Obviously, I’m very pleased with his performance in the ATP Cup.

“All the guys played excellent tennis. The level from everyone was great. To be ready already at the beginning of the year, it was really good.

“I liked the final against Spain, where he played a great match with Rafa. Obviously that put him in a good position.”

Another enjoyable aspect about Djokovic is his maturity, according to Vajda.

“It has been difficult to work with him in the past because he is sometimes unpredictable and emotional,” says Vajda. “But now that he’s more consistent and I know what he wants and you can see in his game, he’s very confident.”

In the early 2020s, Djokovic was the player to beat on the men’s tour.